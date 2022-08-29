tiprankstipranks
TipRanks Labs

Crypto Investor? You Can Now Conduct Research on TipRanks

If you want to know which cryptocurrencies to buy, TipRanks can now help you with your research. You can conduct research for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash on TipRanks, with fifty more currencies coming by the end of 2022.

Here’s how to use TipRanks to conduct crypto research.

Where Can I Find Crypto Research?

Go to TipRanks.com, Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency to appear at the top of the page with the live market data. Given its popularity, we’ll focus on how to research Bitcoin. Click on BTC_USD to start your Bitcoin research.

Bitcoin Overview

The overview section shows you Bitcoin’s price changes over different periods. Below the chart, you will find essential data about the coin, including 24-hour price change, market cap, circulation supply, and more.

Bitcoin and Blockchain Stocks

Scroll down to see an interactive table of companies that are involved in the development and utilization of the currency that you are researching.

This table presents a quick overview of these stocks. It shows TipRanks data such as analyst rating consensus and price targets, news sentiment, and more. You will also see more traditional data such as dividend information, market cap, P/E ratio, etc. It is easy to filter the data according to your preferences.

You will likely be interested in the latest news about the currency you are researching, you can find links to the most relevant articles here.

On the left of the page, you are able to navigate to other types of research.

Bitcoin Analysis

Find real-time directional predictions presented on intuitive graphics, according to different signals and derivatives. The data is provided by intotheblock.

Bitcoin Data Summary

These interesting on-chain metrics can give you a rapid understanding of the state of the coin you are researching. The graphs show:

— Which percentage of investors is making a profit at the current price
— The percentage of investors that hold over 1% of the coins in circulation
— 30-day price correlation with Bitcoin
— Average holding period of investors
— Number of transactions worth over $110K
— Transaction demographics – East vs. West
— Total amount entering exchange deposit wallets
— Total amount being withdrawn from wallets

Bitcoin News

The news section brings you all the latest news and analysis about Bitcoin in one place with no need to filter or search.

Bitcoin Historical Prices

See Bitcoin’s daily, monthly, and yearly prices, including opening, closing, and high and low prices for each.

Give it a Try

If you want to know which cryptocurrencies to buy, you can now use TipRanks for your research.

Bitcoin | Ethereum | Ripple | Litecoin | Bitcoin Cash

We invite you to give our research a try and let us know how you get on.

