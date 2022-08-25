For a savvy investor, evaluating the best stock research website is essential. These are the platforms that investors use to receive in-depth market research and top-quality analysis. They help investors pick the best stock market investments and can help them minimize risk and maximize their returns. With so many to choose from, we wanted to explore which platform is best. We uncovered the 5 best stock research websites of 2022.

Why Is Choosing the Right Investment Research Website Important?

Stock market websites are used by fund managers, investment professionals, as well as individual investors. Not only do they provide access to the latest information on the stock markets, but they also enable thorough research. With the help of various tools and data, these websites help investors make the right decisions at the right time.

The investment world attracts many different types of people. From the rich to the poor, the young and the old, people understand that the stock market offers exciting opportunities. They hope to invest in multi-bagger stocks with high returns, even outperforming the markets. Investors want to find stocks like Google, Amazon, and Apple early in their growth stage. They imagine making Warren Buffet-like returns.

The reality, however, is more complicated. Investors are often uncertain about how to make the best investment decisions. Adding to their confusion is the all of online advice and recommendations about the next big thing.

It makes sense that investors want a tool that they can rely on for their research and analysis. However, there are a lot of investment research platforms, software, websites, stock rovers, and apps available. We evaluated the pros and cons of the five best stock research websites to see which offers the best service. This information can help you choose the right platform to make informed, profitable decisions.

When and Why Should You Start Investing?

Before choosing the best research platform, let’s answer the big question first. Why is it so important to invest?

While interest rates have remained low for years now, stock markets on average have given huge returns. For instance, over the past decade, the S&P 500 has registered record returns of about 11.5% a year. This implies that the value of an investment portfolio with similar returns to the S&P would have tripled over the last ten years. Now, imagine in that time, the potential of investing in the most promising stocks that generate even higher returns.

It is no wonder that individuals are eager to invest in the stock market. It is why it is so important to invest a portion of your income. The earlier you start investing, the better. Even if you are older, you can potentially create more wealth by starting to invest now.

What are the Factors Guiding Investing Decisions?

Investing decisions in the stock markets are mainly made based on two important approaches: fundamental analysis and technical analysis.

Fundamental analysis involves an in-depth analysis of a company. It includes financial statements, competitive advantages, and related macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that could impact a stock’s future performance. This sort of analysis focuses on understanding a company’s intrinsic value based on the above factors and resulting future estimations. The company’s current stock price is compared to its intrinsic or fair value. This way it is possible to determine whether a stock is undervalued or overvalued.

Technical analysis, in contrast, involves forecasting the direction of stock price movements. This technique is based on an analysis of past market data, especially price trends and volume. Price charts are studied to look for short and long-term stock signals and predict the future stock price movement.

Modern stock research platforms incorporate the best of both fundamental analysis and technical analysis. They offer innovative tools and services to help investors make informed investment decisions.

Importantly, here are the most significant criteria we will look at while choosing an investment research platform:

–Is the data provided comprehensive, accurate, and reliable?

–Does it provide all the tools and analysis an investor needs

–Is it easy to use and user-friendly?

–Does it offer value for money

–What do its customers think about the services offered?

TipRanks

TipRanks’ mission is to “level the playing field” for investors. It provides a choice of institutional-grade research tools that are presented visually. This is so that investors of all levels can use them in their research.

TipRanks is unique in that it presents the ratings and price targets of individual analysts. Most of its peers only give out brokerage recommendations and price targets. This gives investors confidence in knowing which analysts are worth following. It also shows how analysts rank based on their performance track records. You can even see how they perform for the individual stocks they cover.

TipRanks also ranks other experts, including top corporate insiders, hedge fund managers, financial bloggers, and even individual investors.

The platform offers a wide variety of tools. This includes tools that help investors find new ideas. For example, their easy-to-use stock screener enables investors to search for stocks according to different criteria, including unique TipRanks data.

TipRanks also enables a full stock analysis, including alternative datasets such as analyst consensus, news sentiment, website traffic, risk analysis, and financial blogger recommendations. Additionally, TipRanks assigns a “Smart Score” to each stock. The score is based on eight key market factors. Stocks with a maximum score have historically outperformed the S&P 500.

Its Smart Portfolio tool incorporates all of its data to give investors a full analysis of their holdings. Additionally, the site provides stock news and has a streaming service.

What’s more reassuring is that their data is trusted by “over 50 leading financial institutions”, as per the TipRanks website. Its Smart Portfolio tool is used by Nasdaq on its platform.

It also offers flexible subscription models, including monthly payment, or its best value 3-year plan, which includes one free year.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha provides crowd-sourced stock research, market analysis tools, and trending news. It also offers earning calls transcripts, financial statements as well as dividend and earnings forecasts.

The free plan has a limited offer, including stock analysis email alerts, news updates, stock ratings, stock prices, and charts. However, the Seeking Alpha Premium features include detailed stock research analysis. It has add-on features like quant ratings, author ratings, dividend grades, earnings information, SEC filings, press releases, charts, etc.

Pro plan subscribers get access to top stock ideas, pro content, newsletters, a short ideas portal, and stock screener.

Its Stock Quant Ratings includes the best-rated or very bullish recommendation as well as worst-rated stocks or very bearish calls. The ratings are based on historical data accumulated over the last ten years among other factors. Financial metrics of selected research stocks are compared against peers from the same industry or sector.

It has over a thousand content providers who write articles that are reviewed by their editors. While it’s informative to hear different points of view, it is likely that writers’ opinions differ. This can lead to confusion for investors.

The website presents an impressive amount of data but most of it comes behind a paywall. Seeking Alpha can be expensive. Its topmost service the Pro plan is on the expensive side at $2,399 annually or $199.99 per month.

Motley Fool

Motley Fool wants to “make the world smarter, happier and richer.” It offers a range of market research solutions to improve investors’ decision-making process. The platform uses both a fundamental and technical analysis approach to recommend stocks.

It provides a free, as well as paid premium service to investors globally. Its paid premium membership services include stock recommendations, company analysis, model portfolios, live streaming videos, free market news, etc.

Motley Fool has two popular services: Stock Advisor and Rule Breakers which provide opinions, investment newsletters, and stock recommendations.

Its Stock Advisor gives out stock picking ideas expected to beat the overall market performance. It also provides add-on research and data to support recommendations.

The service gives out Starter Stocks recommendations for new as well as seasoned investors. It also gives two new stock picks and recommendations every month. Additionally, it also offers investors access to the investor community. This offers insights based on the knowledge and experience of other investors.

Its Rule Breakers service lays more emphasis on high-growth stocks that are set to outperform the market in future years. While the high-growth stocks promise higher returns, they come with their own set of risks. This can mean that they tend to be very volatile, especially in difficult macroeconomic conditions.

Further, not every high-growth stock recommended provides positive returns with many of them landing in the negative return territory.

Although first-time subscribers get attractive discounts, their renewal prices tend to get expensive.

Zacks

Zacks Investment Research (or Zacks) provides a comprehensive stock analysis for a subscription-based service based on a fundamental analysis approach. It also has technical analysis tools for trading stocks, like Trading View charts.

Zacks puts a greater emphasis on earnings estimates and their upward or downward revisions. Zacks believes that stocks that exhibit increasing earnings estimates have a higher chance of outperforming the market.

Its free services include market data and information about the stock market and related market and financial news. The platform includes average price targets, brokerage recommendations, earnings, and dividends.

The Zacks Premium service includes the Zacks #1 Rank List, a portfolio of long-term stocks, a premium stock screener, equity research reports, and more.

The popular Zacks Rank feature provides a score to each stock based on value, growth, and momentum. The Zacks Ranks range from 1 to 5 mirroring strong buy to strong sell. Stocks with higher ranks are expected to outperform the markets.

For long-term investors, Zacks offers the Zacks Investor Collection. It includes real-time buy and sell signals and reports for stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, on top of premium access.

Its Stock Screener allows investors to choose stocks matching their investing criteria. This includes price changes, dividends, EPS estimates, Zack Rank, and others. However, most of the filters are locked and available to premium subscribers only.

Visually, Zacks has a more traditional platform, data, and layout. Based on reviews, not all Zacks Rank #1 stocks have posted positive returns.

MarketBeat

MarketBeat offers a selection of research tools providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Their tools are designed to help investors conduct research and arrive at confident decisions based on the data they provide.

The website provides stock market news, ratings, charts, dividends, insider and hedge fund transactions, and more.

MarketBeat has free stock market calendars and a free daily email newsletter. The MarketBeat Daily Ratings email has a summary of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Under its paid plans, MarketBeat provides a premium daily newsletter: MarketBeat Daily Premium. This email enables investors to keep track of their stocks. Further, MarketBeat All Access subscribers have access to a suite of advanced research tools. These tools can be used to analyze their portfolios and research more stocks to take positions.

Conclusion

These 5 top investment research websites have a range of innovative tools that offer valuable insights. They all help investors make important decisions about which stocks to invest in.

Notably, TipRanks’ interface stands out. It offers tools that are interactive and engaging compared to the traditional way of data presentation on various other platforms. Further, it has a strong design element that is visually more appealing in terms of the display of information.

We also thought it was important to see what their customers think. We used the well-known review tool Trustpilot to see how the websites rank and what their reviews tell us.

According to Trustpilot, TipRanks tops the list with a score of 4.5 with an Excellent rating based on 195 reviews.

Second, on the list is Seeking Alpha with a score of 4.3 (based on 86 reviews). It’s worth noting, that Seeking Alpha’s topmost service, Seeking Alpha Pro costs 4 times more TipRanks’ Ultimate subscription.

Third, on the list is MarketBeat with a score of 3.9 (111 reviews).

Motley Fool comes in fourth, with a score of 3.6 (106 reviews).

Last on the list is Zacks Investment Research with a score of 2.2 based on 52 reviews.

When considering the services offered, costs, and what their customers think, TipRanks appears to be the preferred investment research website. It has a competitive edge as it offers alternative datasets that are otherwise available only to institutional investors. It also wins with its user-friendly and interactive interface. TipRanks has an attractive price compared to the other platforms available in the market. And of course, essentially, it is the platform that customers like best according to their reviews.