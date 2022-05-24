4 Ways to Make Smart Dividend Decisions

In periods of inflation and market volatility, dividend stocks become particularly attractive, thanks to their regular payouts. TipRanks offers you different ways to identify and assess the best dividend stocks to add to your portfolio. These four features are dedicated to dividend stocks.

1. Dividend Calculator

This handy calculator offers an easy way to calculate projected income for dividend stocks. Use the tool to find dividend stocks. When you enter the name of a stock, the tool will auto-complete relevant fields. If you prefer, you could enter data manually. Either way, you can adjust the criteria to see how your investment will perform over different periods, according to different factors. These factors include whether you add an annual contribution to your investment, or you decide to reinvest it. If you reinvest, you will see a significant jump in your returns.

Try the Dividend Calculator >

2. Dividend Stock Comparison

Possibly the quickest way to identify and research the top-paying dividend stocks is to find and compare them using our stock comparison tool. It displays up to 10 dividend stocks alongside key data, including analysts’ upside potential, dividend yield, our data-driven Smart Score, and more. As with all TipRanks tools, you can filter the data to suit your requirements. If you want to conduct a more in-depth analysis of each stock, simply click on the stock name.

Compare Dividend Stocks >

3. Dividend Yield Calculator

As companies pay dividends on a per-share basis, it can be difficult to know which offers the best deal for its investors. The best way to analyze this is to compare dividend yield. Dividend yield shows dividend payout relative to the share price as a percentage. You can calculate dividend yield by multiplying the dividend amount by distribution frequency, divided by share price at the start of the year. Or you can use our dividend calculator for a quick and easy solution!

Calculate Dividend Yield >

4. Latest Dividend News

Read the latest news and analysis about dividend stocks. You can find all the latest updates about dividend stocks in our news portal. This includes articles that review which dividend stocks are the most attractive, based on our unique data, such as Wall Street analyst consensus, insider trading, hedge fund activity, and more.

Catch up on dividend stock news >

Of course, you can easily track your dividend stocks in Smart Portfolio, where you can see your highest dividend-paying stocks and your estimated annual dividend payment.

Let us know what you think!

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | LinkedIn | Support