tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

4 Ways to Make Smart Dividend Decisions

In periods of inflation and market volatility, dividend stocks become particularly attractive, thanks to their regular payouts. TipRanks offers you different ways to identify and assess the best dividend stocks to add to your portfolio. These four features are dedicated to dividend stocks.

1. Dividend Calculator

This handy calculator offers an easy way to calculate projected income for dividend stocks. Use the tool to find dividend stocks. When you enter the name of a stock, the tool will auto-complete relevant fields. If you prefer, you could enter data manually. Either way, you can adjust the criteria to see how your investment will perform over different periods, according to different factors. These factors include whether you add an annual contribution to your investment, or you decide to reinvest it. If you reinvest, you will see a significant jump in your returns.

Try the Dividend Calculator >

2. Dividend Stock Comparison

Possibly the quickest way to identify and research the top-paying dividend stocks is to find and compare them using our stock comparison tool. It displays up to 10 dividend stocks alongside key data, including analysts’ upside potential, dividend yield, our data-driven Smart Score, and more. As with all TipRanks tools, you can filter the data to suit your requirements. If you want to conduct a more in-depth analysis of each stock, simply click on the stock name.

Compare Dividend Stocks >

3. Dividend Yield Calculator

As companies pay dividends on a per-share basis, it can be difficult to know which offers the best deal for its investors. The best way to analyze this is to compare dividend yield. Dividend yield shows dividend payout relative to the share price as a percentage. You can calculate dividend yield by multiplying the dividend amount by distribution frequency, divided by share price at the start of the year. Or you can use our dividend calculator for a quick and easy solution!

Calculate Dividend Yield >

4. Latest Dividend News

Read the latest news and analysis about dividend stocks.  You can find all the latest updates about dividend stocks in our news portal. This includes articles that review which dividend stocks are the most attractive, based on our unique data, such as Wall Street analyst consensus, insider trading, hedge fund activity, and more.

Catch up on dividend stock news >

Of course, you can easily track your dividend stocks in Smart Portfolio, where you can see your highest dividend-paying stocks and your estimated annual dividend payment.

Let us know what you think!

Twitter Instagram Facebook TikTok | LinkedIn | Support