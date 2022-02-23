Krispy Kreme Gains 8.4% as Revenue Exceeds Expectations

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Krispy Kreme Gains 8.4% as Revenue Exceeds Expectations

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) has reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2021, as the company’s earnings missed expectations by a cent but revenues topped estimates. Shares of the American doughnut company and coffeehouse chain rallied 8.4% on Tuesday and a further 1.1% in the extended trading session.

Adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share declined 20% on a year-over-year basis and fell short of analysts’ expectations of $0.09 per share. Encouragingly, revenues jumped 13.8% year-over-year to $370.6 million and exceeded consensus estimates of $362.4 million.

The increase in revenues reflected a 13.9% surge in organic revenues, attributable to robust growth in the international segment and strong Delivered Fresh Daily performance in the U.S. and Canada business.

Additionally, adjusted EBITDA increased 14.4% to $47.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved 10 bps to 12.9%.

Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield said, “Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to deliver another year of double-digit revenue growth in 2022. Our performance will be led by the expansion of our omni-channel model, as we continue to significantly expand our points of access. We will continue our transformation to the more profitable and capital efficient hub and spoke model in the U.S. and Canada, which will allow us to grow our most loved sweet treat brand.”

Outlook

For FY2022, the company forecasts revenues to grow 11% to 13% between $1.53 and $1.56 billion. Organic revenue is projected to grow 10% to 12%, compared to FY2021.

Further, the company forecasts adjusted EBITDA growth of 12% to 16% and adjusted net income growth of 18% to 24%. Notably, adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $0.38 to $0.41 per share.

In the long term, the company expects to achieve organic revenue growth of 9% to 11%. Additionally, the company predicts adjusted EBITDA growth between 12% and 14%, along with adjusted net income growth of 18% to 22%.

Stock Rating

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 3 Buys and 1 Sell. The average Krispy Kreme price target of $19.25 implies 29.3% upside potential to current levels.

Negative Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on Krispy Kreme, with 7.9% of investors decreasing their exposure to DNUT stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Ocugen’s New Drug Application for COVAXIN; Shares Gain 15.6%
APA Reports Record Revenue in Q4; Shares Pop
Home Depot Posts Strong Q4 Results; Shares Gain Pre-Market