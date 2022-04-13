Kohl’s in Demand, Gets Another Buyout Offer

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Kohl’s in Demand, Gets Another Buyout Offer

Ohio-based holding company Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) is ready to pay $9 billion for retail store chain operator Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS), Reuters reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Franchise Group is ready to pay $69 for each share of Kohl’s, the sources said. Following the news, KSS stock jumped 5.4% on Tuesday to close at $60.30.

Meanwhile, Hudson’s Bay, a luxury department store operator, has made an indicative offer of at least $70 per share for Kohl’s, the sources added.

Wisconsin-based Kohl’s runs a chain of department stores across the U.S., except Hawaii. At its more than 1,100 locations, the company offers apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products.

Price Target

Based on six Buys, five Holds and one Sell, Kohl’s has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. KSS’ average price target of $66.25 implies nearly 10% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 35.4% over the past six months.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Kohl’s performance.

According to the tool, compared to the previous year, Kohl’s website traffic registered a 10.6% rise in global visits in March. However, the website traffic has declined 33.8% year-to-date against the same period last year.

Conclusion

Kohl’s has been facing increasing pressure from hedge fund investors to explore a sale. These investors are of the view that the company has not put enough effort to boost sales, which is reflected by its debt load of $6.8 billion at the end of last year.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
KKR Solidifies its Cybersecurity Portfolio
Can Gilead Stock Gain Traction Following FDA Lifting Partial Hold?
Ford Inks Deal for Important EV Battery Material