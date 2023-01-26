tiprankstipranks
Market News

Know Who to Follow! Here are the Top 5 Canadian Analysts of 2022

Story Highlights

The Canadian stock market fared better than its U.S. peer in 2022. However, volatility brought challenges. Irrespective of headwinds, some analysts delivered stellar returns. Let’s look at the top five Canadian analysts for 2022, according to the TipRanks database.

The Canadian stock market, like its global peers, remained volatile in 2022 due to macro headwinds. However, with a decline of about 8.5%, the S&P/TSX Composite Index fared better than the S&P 500 Index (SPX), which fell over 19%. Even though the broader markets remained volatile, top analysts continued to pick winning stocks and generate impressive returns. 

Against this background, let’s use TipRanks’ Experts Center to identify the top five Canadian analysts of 2022 who outperformed their peers. 

#1 Jeremy Mccrea (Raymond James)

Jeremy Mccrea’s best rating has been on Crew Energy (TSE:CR), a natural gas producer. His Buy rating on CR stock between March 9, 2022, and June 9, 2022, generated a stellar return of 74.4%.

#2 Aaron Bilkoski (TD Securities)

Aaron Bilkoski’s top recommendation has also been on Crew Energy stock. His bullish call from March 9, 2022, and June 9, 2022, garnered a return of 74.4%.

#3 Robert Fitzmartyn (Stifel Nicolaus)

Like Mccrea and Bilkoski, Crew Energy stock was the top pick for Robert Fitzmartyn in 2022. Fitzmartyn’s Buy call on CR stock fetched a return of 74.4% between March 9, 2022, and June 9, 2022.

#4 Keith Mackey (RBC Capital) 

Keith Mackey’s best recommendation for 2022 has been Precision Drilling (TSE:PD), a drilling rig contractor. Through his bullish call on PD, Mackey amassed a stellar gain of 83.6% from January 14, 2022, to April 14, 2022. 

#5 Chris MacCulloch (Desjardins)

Chris MacCulloch’s top recommendation has been Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE), which engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The analyst generated a solid return of 108.4% through the Buy recommendation on PNE between March 10, 2022, and June 10, 2022.

Ending Thoughts

These top analysts generated stellar returns from their stock picks regardless of the macro headwinds. As the macro environment continues to remain uncertain, following top analysts could benefit retail investors. Investors can use TipRanks’ platform, which accumulates the ratings of Top Experts, while making investment choices. 

Disclosure 

Disclaimer

