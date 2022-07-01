Know This Before You Add CrowdStrike Stock to Your Portfolio

In 2021, ransomware attacks rose 105% on the back of the transition to cloud computing and remote work, which increased the need for effective cybersecurity measures. Despite a strong demand for cybersecurity solutions, CrowdStrike stock (CRWD) dropped sharply from its recent peak.

In this video, we will discuss what exactly CrowdStrike offers, what its future looks like, and the company’s standing among its peers. Further, in the video, we will understand if CrowdStrike deserves a spot in your portfolio.