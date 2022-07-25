tiprankstipranks
Market News

Kiyosaki’s Tweet Warns about a Bigger Bond Market Crash

American businessman and author of the best-selling novel, “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, tweeted his thoughts on the biggest bond market crash since 1788. He even noted the massive crash of China’s real estate bond market, with over 90 million condominiums being vacant in China.

Notably, Kiyosaki stated that he is awaiting a further fall in Bitcoin (BIT-USD) prices while accumulating gold and silver currently. He went on further to state that investors must pay attention to the bond market, which is 40 times bigger than the stock market and warns of a major bond market crash to come.

The Twitterati responded with mixed reactions. BTC fanatics claimed that holding the cryptocurrency was the only wise thing to do. Meanwhile, a few critics quipped about his predictions and his ignorance of the stock market.

2022 has witnessed multi-trillion-dollar losses in both the bond and stock markets. Although a few consider these lows historic bottoms and the right opportunity to enter the markets, some believe a bigger crash is yet to follow.

Notably, the bond market is a better indicator of the overall economic health as both governments and companies turn to it to raise money. Meanwhile, an inverse relationship between bond prices and yields means that, currently, bond yields in the U.S. are very attractive.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BITCOIN

Stock Analysis & IdeasThis Week in Crypto: The Market Finally Reverses Higher
4d ago
Stock Analysis & IdeasCake DeFi and Razer Silver Collaborate, Connecting Gamers and Cryptocurrencies
4d ago
Market NewsTesla’s Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Shares Rise
4d ago
TSLA
More BITCOIN Latest News >

