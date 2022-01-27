Kimberly-Clark Falls 3.3% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Kimberly-Clark Falls 3.3% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) surpassed both earnings and revenue estimates in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company manufactures sanitary paper products and surgical & medical instruments. Shares of KMB fell 3.3% to close at $134.84 on October 26.

Net sales of $5 billion, during the quarter, came in above the Street’s estimate of $4.91 billion. Also, it increased 3% year-over-year on the back of higher revenues in Personal Care and K-C Professional segments. Organic sales were also up 3%, as net selling prices increased 2% and product mix increased sales by 1%.

Kimberly-Clark delivered an adjusted EPS of $1.30, a decline from $1.69 in the same quarter last year. However, it surpassed analysts’ expectations of $1.25. Operating profit declined to $521 million from $749 million last year.

Notably, Kimberly-Clark’s board of directors has approved a 1.8% increase in the dividend to $1.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 4, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 4, 2022.

The Chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark, Mike Hsu, said, “Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in innovation, supporting our brands, and accelerating topline growth. While we expect inflation and supply-chain disruption to persist into 2022, we are committed to recovering margins to pre-pandemic levels over time, and we are optimistic about gradual improvement later in the year.”

For full-year 2021, Kimberly-Clark reported has sales of $19.4 billion, up 2% year-over-year. Also, adjusted EPS of $6.18 declined 20% from $7.74 in 2020. The fall was mainly due to lower adjusted operating profit and net income from equity companies.

Outlook

For 2022, Kimberly-Clark projects net sales growth of between 1% to 2%. Organic sales are expected to rise by 3% to 4%. Further, operating profit is likely to fall low to mid-single digits percent, compared to adjusted operating profit in 2021. Earnings per share are projected to be in the range of $5.60 to $6 per share.

Kimberly-Clark is also targeting share repurchases of about $100 million and plans to incur capital spending of $1 billion to $1.1 billion.

Wall Street’s Take

Based on 1 Buy, 6 Holds and 2 Sells, the stock has a Hold consensus rating. The Kimberly-Clark stock price prediction of $141.88 implies 5.2% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 3.2% over the past year.

News Sentiment

News Sentiment for Kimberly-Clark is Positive based on 30 articles over the past seven days. About 80% of the articles have Bullish sentiment, compared to a sector average of 66%, and 20% have Bearish Sentiment, compared to a sector average of 34%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Texas Instruments Shares Gain 3.7% on Strong Q4 Results
Meta to Launch Fastest AI Supercomputer by Mid-2022
Lockheed Martin, Aerojet Merger Blocked by FTC