In this article:
AMZN
AMZN
All News
Market News

Kim Tweets About Amazon's Foray into Cancer Treatment

In this article:
In this article:
AMZN

Eugene Kim, Chief Tech Correspondent for Business Insider, tweeted about American e-commerce giant Amazon.com’s (AMZN) steady foray into cancer treatment. Kim noted that Amazon is secretly developing a vaccine for breast and skin cancer in partnership with Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

Notably, the duo is also looking for patients for a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved clinical trial. The study started only last month, and the trial is expected to conclude in November 2023. Should the study succeed in developing a suitable vaccine, it would be a cheaper alternative to the currently available cancer treatments, including chemotherapy.

Amazon runs the world’s largest e-commerce portal. The company is slated to report its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on July 28, with the consensus earnings per share pegged at $0.17. AMZN stock is down 34.4% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off.

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why Annexon Stock Is Trending Higher
ANNX
Pepsi Posts Upbeat Second Quarter Results, Raises Outlook
PEP
Elon Musk’s Response Tanks Twitter Stock by 11%
TSLA
TWTR
Here’s What Gap Lost Other Than Its Stock Price
GPS
“Andrew Talks Money” Tweets on the Euro-Dollar Parity
EUR
NDX
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Rivian Plans Massive Layoffs; Shares Plunge 6%
RIVN
TSLA
Here’s What Delta Expects from Its Q2 Results
DAL
GameStop Bets Big on the NFT Space
GME
In this article:
AMZN

