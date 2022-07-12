Kim Tweets About Amazon’s Foray into Cancer Treatment

Eugene Kim, Chief Tech Correspondent for Business Insider, tweeted about American e-commerce giant Amazon.com’s (AMZN) steady foray into cancer treatment. Kim noted that Amazon is secretly developing a vaccine for breast and skin cancer in partnership with Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

Notably, the duo is also looking for patients for a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved clinical trial. The study started only last month, and the trial is expected to conclude in November 2023. Should the study succeed in developing a suitable vaccine, it would be a cheaper alternative to the currently available cancer treatments, including chemotherapy.

Amazon runs the world’s largest e-commerce portal. The company is slated to report its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on July 28, with the consensus earnings per share pegged at $0.17. AMZN stock is down 34.4% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off.

Disclosure