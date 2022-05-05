tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Key Takeaways from GoDaddy’s Q1 Earnings Report

GoDaddy (GDDY) offers solutions that support small businesses selling online. GDDY reported mixed Q1 2022 results and the stock declined about 2.6% during extended trading on May 4, following the earnings report.

Q1 Earnings at a Glance

Revenue of $1 billion jumped 11.5% year-over-year and exceeded the consensus estimate of $989.49 million. While earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 rose from $0.06 for the same quarter the previous year, it missed the consensus estimate of $0.42.

Buyback Program Gets a Boost

GoDaddy expects to return $1 billion to shareholders through stock repurchases in 2022. It initially unveiled a $750 million repurchase plan and has now added $250 million to the program.

Q2 Outlook

The company anticipates Q2 revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion, which suggests 9% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The consensus estimate calls for revenue of $1.02 billion.

For the full year 2022, GoDaddy expects revenue in the range of $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion, representing 9% growth at the midpoint. Wall Street is expecting revenue of $4.16 billion for the year.

GoDaddy CFO, Mark McCaffrey, said, “We remain committed to delivering a balanced combination of durable top-line growth, profitability at scale and robust cash flow as outlined at our recent Investor Day.”

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on nine Buys and two Holds. The average GoDaddy price forecast stands at $106 and implies upside potential of 29% to current levels. Shares have gained about 13% over the past six months.

Website Traffic

During Q1, GoDaddy’s Website Traffic Tool recorded a 4.6% year-over-year increase in total visits. An upward website traffic trend can indicate increased interest in a company’s products, which can in turn offer a clue into the company’s performance. In GoDaddy’s case, the traffic surge correctly predicted the company’s revenue growth.

Learn more about the Website Traffic tool in this video by Youtube sensation Tom Nash.

Key Takeaway for Investors 

In a mostly volatile market where investors continue to worry about inflation, supply chain constraints, and the war in Ukraine, GoDaddy’s repurchase program could help stabilize the stock.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
DigitalOcean Posts Mixed Q1 Results; Shares Sink 8%
Musk to Make Twitter Public Post Turnaround
Universal Technical Acquires Concorde Career Colleges