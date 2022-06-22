tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
WVE
All News
Market News

Key Insider Bought Shares of Wave Life Sciences, What Now?

Story Highlights

Let’s look at what a top shareholder’s move to buy a significant amount of shares of Wave Life Sciences reveals about the company’s future prospects.

In this article:
In this article:
WVE

Genetic medicines company Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) recently revealed in a filing with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) that a top shareholder of the company has bought substantial shares of the company.

A top shareholder is one who owns a stake of more than 10% in the company.

Ra Capital Management, LLC is the top shareholder who has made the significant purchase.

Shares of the company were upbeat as it gained almost 4.6% to close at $2.06 in yesterday’s trading session.

Details of the Purchase

On June 16, Ra Capital Management bought 9,480,052 shares at an average price of $2.15, imputing a value of about $20.4 million.

Following the acquisition, Ra Capital Management now owns 17,202,009 shares of Wave Life Sciences.

Notably, apart from being a top shareholder, Ra Capital Management also occupies a position of Director in the company.

Stock Rating

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and three Holds. The WVE average price target of $7 implies the stock has upside potential of 239.8% from current levels.

Conclusion

Buying by a key insider might denote that the stock is either undervalued or it is ready for a substantial upside move. Keeping that in mind, Ra Capital Management’s move to stock up on the shares of the company and that too for such a large amount indicates rising confidence about the prospects of the company.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

World’s Biggest Hedge Fund Is Betting $9.5B Against These Stocks
SPX
TTE
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 22: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Carlotz Takes Extreme Step to Boost Profit
LOTZ
Musk Highlights 3 Pre-Requisites for the Twitter Takeover
TWTR
Here’s Why This Little-Known Fintech Stock Draws Attention
DLO
DocuSign CEO Exits, Chairman Assumes Interim Role
DOCU
Invesco & Other Investors Corner Nelson Peltz’s Trian Investors
IVZ
JHG
Ericsson Projects 5G Subscriptions to Surpass 1 Billion in 2022
ERIC
Frontera Energy to Repurchase C$65M Worth of Shares; Stock Rallies
In this article:
WVE

Latest News Feed

World’s Biggest Hedge Fund Is Betting $9.5B Against These Stocks
SPX
TTE
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 22: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Carlotz Takes Extreme Step to Boost Profit
LOTZ
Musk Highlights 3 Pre-Requisites for the Twitter Takeover
TWTR
Here’s Why This Little-Known Fintech Stock Draws Attention
DLO
DocuSign CEO Exits, Chairman Assumes Interim Role
DOCU
Invesco & Other Investors Corner Nelson Peltz’s Trian Investors
IVZ
JHG
Ericsson Projects 5G Subscriptions to Surpass 1 Billion in 2022
ERIC
Frontera Energy to Repurchase C$65M Worth of Shares; Stock Rallies