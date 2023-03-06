Junk-Rated Companies Go Looking for Loans

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Junk-Rated Companies Go Looking for Loans

There are times in life—for both regular people and businesses—when a little extra cash comes in handy. Sometimes it’s to cover day-to-day bills. Other times it’s to stage an expansion. But overusing credit can be a sign of great weakness to come, and new reports suggest there may be a lot more of that to come as junk-rated companies are increasingly looking to land a loan.

Some of the loan pursuits come from companies like American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) or Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). In fact, companies like these—called “speculative grade” companies—issued about as many bonds in the last two months as they did in the last six months of 2022. With inflation on the rise everywhere, though, cash doesn’t go as far as it once did. That’s led to a lot more businesses actively seeking out loans to help bridge the gap between the cash they need today and the cash they’ll have tomorrow.

In fact, numbers are rising all over. Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) issued $2 billion worth of bonds with a yield at issuance of 12.25%. Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued $4 billion worth with a yield at issuance of 10%. And the numbers go on and on from there. What prompted all this debt-seeking? Some say it’s a matter of sheer need, as businesses fight the same inflation that most regular people fight at the grocery store. However, others point to a recent decline in borrowing costs, and companies are simply trying to get out ahead of a new surge from the Federal Reserve.

Taking a look at some of the borrowers shows us that businesses in a wide range of industries are seeking loans. Caesars Entertainment is considered a Strong Buy under analyst consensus, while Dish Network is called a Hold. However, Caesars stock offers a 35.21% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $71.64 per share. Meanwhile, Dish Network offers a hefty 68.62% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $18.38 per share.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAL

Yield10 Bioscience, American Airlines sign MOU to form collaboration
The FlyYield10 Bioscience, American Airlines sign MOU to form collaboration
4d ago
AAL
YTEN
American Airlines chairman Doug Parker to retire, Greg Smith to succeed
BA
AAL
Greg Smith Appointed Independent Chairman of American Airlines Group Board of Directors
AAL
More AAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAL

Yield10 Bioscience, American Airlines sign MOU to form collaboration
The FlyYield10 Bioscience, American Airlines sign MOU to form collaboration
4d ago
AAL
YTEN
American Airlines chairman Doug Parker to retire, Greg Smith to succeed
The FlyAmerican Airlines chairman Doug Parker to retire, Greg Smith to succeed
11d ago
BA
AAL
Greg Smith Appointed Independent Chairman of American Airlines Group Board of Directors
Press ReleasesGreg Smith Appointed Independent Chairman of American Airlines Group Board of Directors
11d ago
AAL
More AAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >