tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Johnson & Johnson Rises Despite Mixed Q1 Numbers

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has posted mixed results for the first quarter of 2022, as earnings surpassed but revenue missed estimates.

Shares of the company rose almost 3.5% to close at $183.78 in Monday’s extended trading session.

Revenue & Earnings

Revenues for the quarter stood at $23.4 billion, up 5% from the same quarter last year. The growth in revenues was primarily driven by the 6.3% and 5.9% year-over-year rise witnessed in the Pharmaceutical and MedTech segments, respectively. Further, the revenue figure failed to meet the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter rose 3.1% year-over-year to $2.67 and surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.61 per share.

Dividend Hike

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson announced a quarterly dividend hike of 6.6% or $1.13. The annual dividend of $4.52 now reflects a dividend yield of 2.5% based on Monday’s closing price.

The dividend will be paid on June 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 24, 2022.

Outlook

For 2022, the company forecasts revenue between $94.8 billion and 95.8 billion against the consensus estimate of $99.48 billion.

Further, the company expects to post earnings in the range of $10.15-$10.35 per share. The consensus estimate for the same is pegged at $10.52 per share.

Management Commentary

The CEO of Johnson & Johnson, Joaquin Duato, said, “Our first quarter results demonstrate strong performance across the enterprise, despite macro-economic headwinds. I am incredibly proud of Johnson & Johnson’s 144,000 employees for their relentless passion and Credo-based commitment to delivering transformative healthcare solutions to patients and customers around the world. Looking ahead, I remain confident in the future of Johnson & Johnson as we continue advancing our portfolio and innovative pipeline.”

Stock Rating

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and five Holds. JNJ’s average price target of $190.09 implies that the stock has upside potential of 3.8% from current levels. Shares of the company have grown 9.9% over the past year.

Hedge Funds’ Confidence

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge fund confidence in Johnson & Johnson is currently Very Positive. Moreover, the cumulative change in holdings across all 51 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was an increase of 449,500 shares.

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson’s first quarter results have witnessed growth over the past year. The outlook for the full year 2022 looks promising, and a hike in the quarterly dividend makes it an attractive choice for investors.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Bank of New York Mellon Posts Mixed Q1 Results
National Bank Misses Q1 Earnings Estimate but Finds Silver Lining
J.B. Hunt’s Q1 Results Impress Analysts