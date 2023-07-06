Joby Aviation Nosedives after Advancing FAA Certification

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Joby Aviation Nosedives after Advancing FAA Certification

By all indications, Joby Aviation (NASDAQ:JOBY) made quite a splash when it advanced its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Despite this gain, however, Joby found itself nosediving by more than 13% at the time of writing.

Joby turned in the complete run of its certification plans to the FAA, which completes stage three of five required to get Joby Aircraft hardware into commercial use. The third stage requires a series of reports on the designs and intended tests and analyses to come to ensure Joby Aircraft hardware works as it should. The reports in question will also help demonstrate how Joby will demonstrate compliance with safety regulations.

While this should be good news—or at least moderately so, there are two more steps in the process, and there has been some concern over Joby’s impressive run-up. Deutsche Bank, for example, notes that Joby Aircraft shares have exploded up 70% in just the last week, compared to Nasdaq’s overall 3%. Certainly, Joby has had good news, including completing a production prototype and landing some new investment from SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM), but that only goes so far. But with production ready to start in California and the U.S. Air Force itself a customer, Joby may be in a better position than some would think.

Meanwhile, analysts are somewhat split on Joby Aviation stock. With three Buy ratings, one Hold, and one Sell, Joby Aviation stock is considered a Moderate Buy. However, with an average price target of $9 per share, it also comes with 2.65% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SKM

SK Telecom to make $100M investment in Joby Aviation
The FlySK Telecom to make $100M investment in Joby Aviation
7d ago
SKM
JOBY
Sk Telecom (SKM) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
SKM
SK Telecom downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Nomura
SKM
More SKM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SKM

SK Telecom to make $100M investment in Joby Aviation
The FlySK Telecom to make $100M investment in Joby Aviation
7d ago
SKM
JOBY
Sk Telecom (SKM) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsSk Telecom (SKM) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
2M ago
SKM
SK Telecom downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Nomura
The FlySK Telecom downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Nomura
5M ago
SKM
More SKM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >