JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Jumps after Strong Q4 Results

The creator of the software supply chain platform JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) jumped in trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.19 per diluted share as compared to $0.04 per share in the same period last year and above Street estimates of $0.13 per share.

The company’s revenues increased by 27% year-over-year to $97.3 million in the fourth quarter, exceeding consensus estimates of $93.1 million.

In the first quarter, JFrog has projected adjusted earnings between $0.13 and $0.15 per diluted share on revenues in the range of $98 million and $99 million. In FY24, the company has forecasted adjusted earnings between $0.58 and $0.60 per share on revenues in the range of $424 million to $428 million.

Is FROG Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts remain bullish about FROG stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and two Holds. Over the past year, FROG stock has increased by more than 50%, and the average FROG price target of $38.75 implies an upside potential of 4.5% at current levels.