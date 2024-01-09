JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) Plummets on CEO’s Departure

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares are trending nearly 5% lower in the early session today after the airline announced the departure of its CEO, Robin Hayes.

The company’s President and COO, Joanna Geraghty, will take over as CEO on February 12. Hayes will act as a strategic advisor to the company over the next few months. Notably, Hayes’ exit comes after leading JetBlue for nine years. Geraghty has been with JetBlue for nearly 20 years and is set to become the first woman to be at the helm of a major airline in the U.S.

Separately, JetBlue reaffirmed its outlook for the fourth quarter. Buoyed by robust holiday demand, the company expects Q4 results at the better end of its outlook. Analysts expect the company to report a net loss per share of $0.31 on revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter later this month.

What Is the Price Target for JBLU Stock?

Today’s price decline comes on top of a nearly 38% drop in JetBlue’s share price over the past six months. Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on JetBlue, and the average JBLU price target of $4.67 points to a further 18.9% potential downside in the stock.

