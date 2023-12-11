tiprankstipranks
JD, LCID Tank on NASDAQ-100 Exclusion; DASH, MDB Rise on Inclusion
Market News

JD, LCID Tank on NASDAQ-100 Exclusion; DASH, MDB Rise on Inclusion

Story Highlights

The latest changes to the Nasdaq-100 index are leading to major price gyrations in the stocks being excluded. On the other hand, new joiners such as DoorDash and MongoDB are seeing an upward move.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Chinese eCommerce major JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are under pressure today after the two companies were excluded from the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX).

The annual reconstitution of the NDX is expected to be effective on December 18. Some of the other major names being removed from the index include eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM).

The exclusion from the NDX comes after a nearly 56% decline in JD shares and a 45% value erosion in Lucid shares over the past year. On the other hand, ZM has made up for the price drop during this period following a nearly 17% rally over the past month.

Concurrently, six new names are being added to the index. These include DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). NDX is made up of the 100 biggest non-financial names listed on the Nasdaq exchange. The NDX index also acts as a basis for the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ).

What Is the Stock Price Forecast for MongoDB?

In the meantime, DoorDash has put on an 85% price jump over the past year. Shares of MDB and SPLK have also rallied nearly 97% and 74%, respectively, during this period. Following this massive value creation, the TipRanks Comparison Tool indicates that potential upside may be capped for DASH and SPLK. On the other hand, analysts see a further 21.7% potential upside in MDB shares.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
JD, LCID Tank on NASDAQ-100 Exclusion; DASH, MDB Rise on Inclusion
