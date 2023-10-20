Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Evaluating Strategic Options

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Evaluating Strategic Options
Market News

Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Evaluating Strategic Options

Story Highlights

Jazz Pharma is reportedly evaluating strategic options. The move could involve a potential sale or split of its businesses.

Biopharmaceutical company Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is currently evaluating strategic options, including a potential sale, as reported by Bloomberg.

Reportedly, Jazz is looking at options, such as a potential split or divestment of its business verticals, and has already initiated discussions with advisers to gauge potential interests. A potential transaction could involve the separation of its oncology and cannabinoid operations.

Crucially, Jazz could pop up on the radars of larger healthcare players owing to its capabilities in neuroscience and oncology. Jazz offers treatments for epilepsy and sleep disorders, and the company is also developing treatments for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.  

Nearly two years ago, Jazz made a significant acquisition, purchasing GW Pharmaceuticals for nearly $7.2 billion. In comparison, a share price slump of nearly 16% year-to-date has reduced Jazz’s market capitalization to ~$8.34 billion. This corrected valuation, coupled with a steady uptick in Jazz’s revenue over the past three years, may attract potential suitors interested in the company.

What Is the Price Target for Jazz Stock?

Meanwhile, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Jazz. The average JAZZ price target of $202.75 implies a substantial 53.6% potential upside.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Jazz initiated with Market Perform on uncertainty at Raymond James
The FlyJazz initiated with Market Perform on uncertainty at Raymond James
21d ago
JAZZ
Jazz Pharmaceuticals initiated with a Market Perform at Raymond James
The FlyJazz Pharmaceuticals initiated with a Market Perform at Raymond James
22d ago
JAZZ
Ligand’s partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals receives EC approval for Enrylaze
The FlyLigand’s partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals receives EC approval for Enrylaze
28d ago
JAZZ
LGND
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >