Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Evaluating Strategic Options

Biopharmaceutical company Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is currently evaluating strategic options, including a potential sale, as reported by Bloomberg.

Reportedly, Jazz is looking at options, such as a potential split or divestment of its business verticals, and has already initiated discussions with advisers to gauge potential interests. A potential transaction could involve the separation of its oncology and cannabinoid operations.

Crucially, Jazz could pop up on the radars of larger healthcare players owing to its capabilities in neuroscience and oncology. Jazz offers treatments for epilepsy and sleep disorders, and the company is also developing treatments for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Nearly two years ago, Jazz made a significant acquisition, purchasing GW Pharmaceuticals for nearly $7.2 billion. In comparison, a share price slump of nearly 16% year-to-date has reduced Jazz’s market capitalization to ~$8.34 billion. This corrected valuation, coupled with a steady uptick in Jazz’s revenue over the past three years, may attract potential suitors interested in the company.

What Is the Price Target for Jazz Stock?

Meanwhile, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Jazz. The average JAZZ price target of $202.75 implies a substantial 53.6% potential upside.

