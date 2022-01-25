J.P. Morgan To Acquire 49% Stake In Viva Wallet

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

J.P. Morgan To Acquire 49% Stake In Viva Wallet

J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) inked a deal with Viva Wallet Holdings Software Development S.A., to acquire an ownership stake of 49%. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Shares of the American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company have gained 10% over the past year.

Details of the Deal

Headquartered in Athens, Greece, since 2000, Viva Wallet is a leading European cloud-based payments fintech company that focuses on serving Small and Midsize Businesses (SMBs) in 23 countries. Its proprietary, cloud-based payments platform offers a range of value-added services to merchants.

The strategic investment made in Viva Wallet will complement J.P. Morgan’s Payments business enabling it to expand future omnichannel merchant acquiring capabilities for European SMBs, Value-Added Services and Payments Innovation.

Furthermore, it will aid in the development of future international products and services across European SMBs.

The deal, subject to certain regulatory approvals, aligns with J.P. Morgan’s Payments business’ strategic goal to enhance services to global and European clients. Likewise, it recently entered into a partnership deal with Volkswagen Financial Services AG to acquire a controlling interest of around 75% in the auto company’s payments platform.

Management Weighs In

Takis Georgakopoulos, Global Head at J.P. Morgan Payments, commented, “We are very excited to make a strategic investment in Viva Wallet to support their vision to empower new growth and payments innovation targeted at European small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and middle market merchant services clients.”

He further added, “The European payments landscape is fragmented yet large in terms of opportunity, with more than 17 million merchants ready to implement scalable payments solutions and this is a big focus area for added growth for J.P. Morgan Payments in the future.”

Analysts Recommendation

On January 18, Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase with a price target of $172 (18.7% upside potential).

The rest of the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell. The JPMorgan price target of $178.39 implies a 24.8% upside potential to current levels.

Bloggers Weigh In

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 88% Bullish on JPM stock, compared to a sector average of 71%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Will Peloton Become the Next M&A Target?
Schlumberger Posts Upbeat Q4 Results
Diversey Holdings Acquires Shorrock Trichem