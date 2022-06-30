tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TSLA
All News
Market News

Ives Tweets his Take on Tesla Deliveries

In this article:
In this article:
TSLA

It’s June 30, marking an end to both a turbulent month and quarter, especially for auto manufacturers who will be reporting their vehicle delivery numbers soon. Daniel Ives, Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst of Wedbush Securities shared his views via tweets on popular electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s (TSLA) June deliveries.

As per Ives, Tesla might be able to report around 250,000 deliveries globally, while any figure above 260,000 will be welcomed enthusiastically by the Street. Moreover, Ives noted that contributions from Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 in the range of 240k/245k will be well appreciated by the Street.

The five-star analyst further stated that the analysts are now more focused on the deliveries for the second half of 2022 which are expected to grow by 40%-50% over the first half sans any further COVID-19-related lockdowns in China.

Notably, the 2023 numbers will be viewed as a “more normalized environment to gauge the overall health of Tesla’s delivery trajectory and top-line/EPS,” Ives stated.

Ives remains firmly bullish on TSLA stock with a Buy rating and $1,000 price target, which implies 45.9% upside potential to current levels.

Similarly, Ross Gerber, co-founder and CEO of GK ETF, and a Tesla fanatic, also stressed the importance of focusing on Tesla’s future delivery numbers since the June quarter is done and dusted.

“Tesla delivery estimates are all over the map. Frankly, this quarter doesn’t matter, it’s over and the next 12 months of tesla delivery numbers will far eclipse any previous records,” Gerber noted.

Meanwhile, TSLA stock plunged in the extended trading session yesterday after Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli reiterated a Sell rating on Tesla stock ahead of the Q2 delivery update. Michaeli has a price target of $375 which implies 45.3% downside potential to current levels. The stock is trading down 2.2% in the pre-market trading at the time of writing.

Overall, TSLA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys, eight Holds, and six Sells. The average Tesla price target of $899.86 implies 31.3% upside potential to current levels

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

This Insider has Increased its Stake in Lazydays, Once Again
LAZY
Blockchain ‘solves problems that don’t exist’, British MPs warned
COIN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
DCT
CYTK
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 30: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Investors Remain Cautious About Shopify Stock
SHOP
U.S. Government Stiffens Fight against Covid-19; Pfizer and BioNTech Benefit
PFE
BNTX
RH’s Revised Outlook Signals More Pain Ahead. Here’s Why.
RH
Xerox Bids Final Adieu to CEO John Visentin
XRX
Why Did General Mills Hit a New Yearly High?
GIS
In this article:
TSLA

Latest News Feed

This Insider has Increased its Stake in Lazydays, Once Again
LAZY
Blockchain ‘solves problems that don’t exist’, British MPs warned
COIN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
DCT
CYTK
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 30: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Investors Remain Cautious About Shopify Stock
SHOP
U.S. Government Stiffens Fight against Covid-19; Pfizer and BioNTech Benefit
PFE
BNTX
RH’s Revised Outlook Signals More Pain Ahead. Here’s Why.
RH
Xerox Bids Final Adieu to CEO John Visentin
XRX
Why Did General Mills Hit a New Yearly High?
GIS