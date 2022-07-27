tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Ives Goes on the Offensive Against General Motors on Twitter

Daniel Ives, MD and Senior Research Analyst from Wedbush Securities, was having none of General Motors’ (NYSE: GM) excuses for underperforming in its second-quarter earnings. The automaker posted mixed Q2 results, pulling the stock down over 4% yesterday.

“It’s time to walk the walk and not just talk the talk for GM,” Ives tweeted as he warned GM “to course correct its product/supply chain strategy otherwise it could derail the EV strategy in 23/24.”

According to GM, supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages continue to hurt automakers worldwide. The company’s net income fell 40%, which shook shareholders and analysts’ confidence. The company has noted that it is already taking steps, including a slowdown in hiring and cutting down on other expenses, to balance out the pressure from inflation.

These promises have upset the analyst so much that he insists now’s the time to act, or else GM might not be able to meet its electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing targets of 2022–2023.

Twitterati replied with similar discontent on GM’s performance. A few even stated that the global automaker was destined to fail and go bankrupt, especially with loads of government loans on its back. Some have lost confidence in GM’s ability to turn into an EV giant.

Many compared GM’s performance to that of EV superpower Tesla (TSLA) and its capability to outperform despite the chip shortage. A few respondents even frowned upon GM CEO Mary Barra’s constant claims to outdo Tesla in the years to come.

On TipRanks, GM stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. The average General Motors price target of $53.43 implies 60.3% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 45.5% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GM

Market NewsGeneral Motors’ Mixed Q2 Results Disappoint Investors
19h ago
GM
GM Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
GM
U.S. Energy Department to Loan $2.5B to GM’s Battery Cell Joint Venture
GM
More GM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GM

Market NewsGeneral Motors’ Mixed Q2 Results Disappoint Investors
19h ago
GM
Press ReleasesGM Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
23h ago
GM
Market NewsU.S. Energy Department to Loan $2.5B to GM’s Battery Cell Joint Venture
23h ago
GM
More GM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why 3M Shares Rose 5% Despite Muted FY22 Outlook
MMM
Investors Cheer for Texas Instruments’ Upbeat Q2 Results
TXN
Despite Failing Q4 Expectations, Microsoft Stock Rose Over 6%
MSFT
A Key Insider Loads up on Jefferies Shares
JEF
Alphabet Q2 Results Miss Estimates; Shares Pop 4%
Credit Suisse Prepares for CEO Change
CS
Visa Q3 Results Exceed Expectations; Street Says Buy
V
Chipotle Stock Surged 9% on Strong Earnings. TipRanks’ Website Traffic Foresaw it.
CMG
Coca-Cola Q2 Results Beat Estimates amid Global Challenges
KO
More Market News >