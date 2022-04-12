It’s Raining Rewards for KB Home’s Stakeholders

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

It’s Raining Rewards for KB Home’s Stakeholders

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has announced twin rewards for its shareholders — a new $300 million share buyback program and quarterly dividend payments. The company’s board of directors had approved these rewards on April 7.

Shares of KB Home rose 1.4% to close at $31.45 on Monday.

KB Home is a renowned home building company, which has operations in North Carolina, Arizona, Texas, and other U.S. states. It is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Inside the Headlines

As noted by the company, the new stock repurchase program has replaced the company’s previous authorization. At the end of February 2022, the company was left to buy back 331,400 shares under the program, which now stands annulled.

KB Home also mentioned that the buybacks under the new program can be accomplished through open market or private transactions. The management has to decide the amount and timing of shares to be repurchased. All these decisions will be dependent on the market conditions and other factors.

Meanwhile, the company announced that a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid on May 19. This payment, for the second quarter of 2022, will be made to all shareholders who are in the company’s record as of May 5.

Shareholder-Friendly Policy

In Fiscal 2021 (ended November 30), KB Home repurchased shares worth $188.2 million. Dividend distributions amounted to $54.1 million, higher than $38.1 million in the previous year.

In the first quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended February 28, 2022), the company refrained from repurchasing any shares while distributing dividends of $14.1 million.

Such disbursements by KB Home are in line with the company’s policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely. Exiting the first quarter, the company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $240.7 million.     

Analysts’ Take

A week ago, Daniel Oppenheim, an analyst at Credit Suisse, started coverage on KB Home with a Buy rating and a price target of $42 (33.55% upside potential).

The analyst expects KB Homes to “generate an ROE of 26% in 2022 and 2023, driven by the continuation of healthy demand trends that should support strong volume and margins.”

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about KB Home’s growth prospects. The stock presently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. KB Home’s average price forecast of $53.75 suggests 70.91% upside potential from current levels. Over the past year, shares of the company have declined 35.9%.

News Sentiments

Per the TipRanks tool, News Sentiment is currently Positive for KB Home based on five articles in the past seven days. 100% of the articles on KBH have a Bullish sentiment, compared to the sector average of 62%.

Conclusion

Rewards in the form of dividends and share buybacks are likely to keep investors interested in KB Home.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
These 3 Dividend Stocks Are a ‘Buy’ in This Highly Volatile Environment, Say Analysts
3M: Legendary Dividend Stock, Minimal Growth Ahead
GFL Environmental: Dividend Hike Signals Cash Strength