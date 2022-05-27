tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Israel Corporation’s Q1 Profit Skyrockets

Story Highlights

The company enjoys a multi-fold rise in its first-quarter profit.

In this article:

Government-owned investment firm Israel Corporation Ltd.’s (IRLCF) net profit jumped to $320 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $55 million in the previous year.

It ended the quarter with total financial liabilities of around $1.6 billion and investments in liquid assets of $871 million. Further, as of March 31, Israel Corp.’s net debt stood at $686 million.

According to TipRanks’ Earnings tool, the company reported earnings of $7.02 per share in the first quarter of last year.

The Tel Aviv-based company has ownership in fertilizers and specialty chemicals, energy, shipping and transportation companies. It generates 70% of its revenues from international operations and conducts 50% of its manufacturing activities outside Israel.

Latest News Feed

Keeping Up with Beyond Meat; Shares Up 16% in 3 Days
BYND
Zscaler Stock Rises as Q3 Results Impress Investors
ZS
Boeing Spacecraft Lands Back on Earth; Stock Takes Off
BA
Macy’s Stock Surges as Q1 Results Withstand Headwinds
M
The Metaverse is Already Here!!!
U
FB
Williams-Sonoma: Looming Macro Headwinds Keep Wells Fargo on the Sidelines
WSM
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst
NVDA
3 Stocks to Watch From TipRanks’ Top Smart Score List
EQH
IGT
Champion Iron Reports Earnings: Can It Maintain Its 5.9% Yield?

