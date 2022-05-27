Israel Corporation’s Q1 Profit Skyrockets

Government-owned investment firm Israel Corporation Ltd.’s (IRLCF) net profit jumped to $320 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $55 million in the previous year.

It ended the quarter with total financial liabilities of around $1.6 billion and investments in liquid assets of $871 million. Further, as of March 31, Israel Corp.’s net debt stood at $686 million.

According to TipRanks’ Earnings tool, the company reported earnings of $7.02 per share in the first quarter of last year.

The Tel Aviv-based company has ownership in fertilizers and specialty chemicals, energy, shipping and transportation companies. It generates 70% of its revenues from international operations and conducts 50% of its manufacturing activities outside Israel.

