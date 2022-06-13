tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AMZN
All News
Market News

Is Amazon Getting Cold Feet Over $7.7B IPL Streaming Rights?

Story Highlights

Reports indicate the streaming giant is not interested in spending close to $7.7 billion as it does not make business sense.

In this article:
In this article:
AMZN

Amazon (AMZN) plans to throw in the towel in the race for the streaming rights of Indian Premier League cricket matches, valued at $7.7 billion. The move leaves Walt Disney (DIS), Sony Group (SONY) and Reliance Industries in pole position in the race for rights to one of the world’s most popular sporting leagues.

The Sports Portfolio of Amazon

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Amazon has already spent more than $6 billion to strengthen its operations in India and feels that spending more to stream the league will not make business sense. Meanwhile, Disney and Sony are still in the race as they believe the IPL rights offer a way to dominate the ever-growing Indian consumer market, where the game enjoys a cult-like status.

Amazon has been spending big on sporting events to draw more people to its platform. It has already spent millions of dollars on European soccer rights. It has also inked a $1 billion deal for Thursday Night Football in the US.

The tech giant had also identified the IPL as one of the half dozen global franchises to bolster its sporting portfolio. The IPL comprises ten teams, with players from countries that play international cricket, and draws in more than half a billion viewers. It only trails soccer in popularity globally.

Wall Street’s Take

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan has reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon stock and lowered the price target to $170 from $185, implying 55% upside potential. According to the analyst, the company faces slower E-commerce growth amid macro headwinds that continue to impact the global consumer environment.

The rest of the Street is optimistic about the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 36 Buys, one Hold, and one Sell. The average Amazon price target of $179.7 implies 70.2% upside potential from current levels.

Blogger’s Opinion

According to TipRanks data, financial blogger opinions are 92% Bullish on AMZN, compared to a sector average of 68%.

Key Takeaway for investors

Amazon has taken a significant hit in the wake of the broader market corrections from record highs amid inflationary pressures coupled with an uncertain economy. However, the correction means the stock is trading at a discount going by its robust empire built around E-commerce, cloud, and streaming.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT
WELL Health Saw Record Revenues in May; What’s Next?
CA:WELL
Apple Leaks Reveal iPhone 14 Camera Upgrades
AAPL
Google Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; Suspends Engineer Over Claims About AI
GOOGL
Which Websites were Most Visited in May?
VZ
APP
Bitcoin-Related Stocks Crashing: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SI
EDU
What Do Acquisitions & ESG Goals Reveal About PPG Stock?
PPG
Insiders Buy Kingsway Stock While Hedge Funds Make Fresh Entry
KFS
Will Pfizer’s Vaccine Get Authorization For Young Kids in the U.S.?
PFE
In this article:
AMZN

Latest News Feed

Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT
WELL Health Saw Record Revenues in May; What’s Next?
CA:WELL
Apple Leaks Reveal iPhone 14 Camera Upgrades
AAPL
Google Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; Suspends Engineer Over Claims About AI
GOOGL
Which Websites were Most Visited in May?
VZ
APP
Bitcoin-Related Stocks Crashing: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SI
EDU
What Do Acquisitions & ESG Goals Reveal About PPG Stock?
PPG
Insiders Buy Kingsway Stock While Hedge Funds Make Fresh Entry
KFS
Will Pfizer’s Vaccine Get Authorization For Young Kids in the U.S.?
PFE