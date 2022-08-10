tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsIS NewsironSource Stock 10% Higher after Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Market News

ironSource Stock 10% Higher after Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why

Story Highlights

Despite mixed Q2-2022 results, ironSource stock finished the day 10% higher. The Unity Software merger deal is likely affecting ironSource’s price action.

Earlier today, ironSource (the recent all-stock merger deal between the two companies has made them highly correlated since the value of the merger increases as Unity’s stock price increases.

How Did ironSource Perform in Q2?

In Q2, ironSource’s revenue grew 35% year-over-year, coming in at $183 million and missing analyst expectations by just under $0.5 million. GAAP net income came in at $13 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.06, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03. However, GAAP earnings per share were just $0.01

The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 22% year-over-year, reaching $56 million and representing a margin of 31%, in line with its Q1 margin but down from its 34% margin in the same period last year. Nonetheless, the company expects a long-term adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-40% range.

A negative from IS’s Q2 results is its free cash flow figure of -$45.8 million, which doesn’t stack up well compared to a positive $12 million in the same period last year.

Also, ironSource’s dollar-based net expansion rate is still high, at 142%, but it has been downtrending since Q2 2021 when it was 181%. This metric shows how much a company has been able to expand its revenue base from existing customers due to upsells, add-ons, price increases, and the like. A figure over 100% is ideal since it means that a company is earning more from its past customers in the current period vs. the prior period. 

ironSource now has 446 customers that contributed more than $100,000 in revenue in the trailing 12 months. Last year, this number was just 309, and in Q1 of this year, it was 397.

The earnings report also states that the company’s merger with Unity Software is expected to close in Q4 of this year. However, AppLovin (announced its intention to purchase Unity Software just yesterday, and if Unity accepts that deal, the ironSource merger will have to be ceased.

Is ironSource a Good Stock to Buy? Analysts Think So

Turning to Wall Street, ironSource has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and five Holds assigned in the past three months. The average ironSource price target of $5.62 implies 21.3% upside potential. Price targets range from a low of $4.00 to a high of $13.00. With the stock currently at $4.64, the high price target implies about 280% upside potential.

TipRanks Investors are Very Bullish on ironSource

Out of the 552,359 portfolios tracked by TipRanks, only 0.1% hold IS stock. Nonetheless, in the last 30 days, the number of TipRanks portfolios holding ironSource stock increased by 7.9%. In the last seven days, this number increased by 0.4%. As a result, the stock’s sentiment is as high as it can be, demonstrated in the following image:

Conclusion: ironSource’s Q2 Results Were Mixed

ironSource had a good quarter on some fronts, experiencing high revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. However, free cash flow came in negative, its dollar-based net expansion rate is declining, and earnings didn’t grow as fast as revenues. Non-GAAP EPS beat expectations, while revenue missed slightly.

Nonetheless, ironSource is a high-quality company with a long runway for profitable growth, as we talked about in a past article. It will be interesting to see if the Unity merger goes through or if AppLovin ends up buying Unity.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on IS

Market NewsUnity Software (NYSE:U) Reports Earnings; AppLovin Offers to Buy Company
1d ago
U
IS
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
IS
BYD
Why Did Ironsource Jump 72% in the Pre-Market Session Today?
U
IS
More IS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on IS

Market NewsUnity Software (NYSE:U) Reports Earnings; AppLovin Offers to Buy Company
1d ago
U
IS
Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
2d ago
IS
BYD
Market NewsWhy Did Ironsource Jump 72% in the Pre-Market Session Today?
28d ago
U
IS
More IS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug. 10: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
CRSP Stock Misses Earnings; Here’s Why Revenue Plunged
CRSP
Why RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock is Up 16%, Ahead of Earnings
RVLP
WIX Stock Crushes Earnings Estimates; Here’s How It was Accomplished
WIX
Devon Energy Announces $1.8B Buyout; How Will It Affect Earnings?
DVN
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Weak Projections Upset Kaltura’s Investors
KLTR
Wynn Resorts’ Q2 Sales Miss Disappoint Investors; Shares Fall 4.6%
WYNN
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD
VIR
Why Did Elon Musk Sell Tesla Stock Worth $7B?
TSLA
TWTR
More Market News >