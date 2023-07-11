Iovance (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Falls after $150M Stock Offering

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Iovance (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Falls after $150M Stock Offering

Story Highlights

Iovance’s stock fell about 10% following an underwritten public offering worth $150 million. Yesterday, seven analysts reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, signaling their positive outlook on the company’s prospects.

After announcing a $150 million stock offering, Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) stock experienced a decline of nearly 10% in yesterday’s extended trading session and another 11% at the time of writing. This decrease offset some of yesterday’s surge of 21.4% in the IOVA stock price, following the release of positive updates on its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy for advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

IOVA is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing novel polyclonal TIL therapies for patients with cancer.

The offering is expected to close on July 13. Further, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC, the joint underwriters of this offering, will be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million shares.

The proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to support the commercial launch of lifileucel, the company’s lead product, as well as prepare its manufacturing facility in Philadelphia. Furthermore, the funds will be allocated towards ongoing clinical programs, the development of the company’s pipeline candidates, and other general corporate purposes.

What is the Future of IOVA Stock?

Iovance is making considerable progress in the development of treatments for non-small cell lung cancer. The positive updates on its TIL therapy have generated optimism among analysts.

It is worth mentioning that following yesterday’s update that the FDA approved the design of the IOV-LUN-202 trial, seven analysts reaffirmed their Buy ratings on the stock.

Also, these developments position the company well in the evolving landscape of cancer therapeutics. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to hit $43.71 billion by the end of 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 13.4% over a six-year period. This bodes well for Iovance’s future prospects.

Is IOVA Stock a Good Buy?

Overall, the Strong Buy consensus rating for Iovance is based on 11 Buys and one Hold. Meanwhile, IOVA stock has an average price target of $23.50, which implies an upside potential of 167.35% from the current level. The stock is up about 44% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of $150 Million of Common Stock
Press ReleasesIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of $150 Million of Common Stock
10h ago
IOVA
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
IOVA
Iovance Biotherapeutics Announces Regulatory and Clinical Updates for TIL Therapy in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
IOVA
More IOVA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of $150 Million of Common Stock
Press ReleasesIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Public Offering of $150 Million of Common Stock
10h ago
IOVA
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Press ReleasesIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
15h ago
IOVA
Iovance Biotherapeutics Announces Regulatory and Clinical Updates for TIL Therapy in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Press ReleasesIovance Biotherapeutics Announces Regulatory and Clinical Updates for TIL Therapy in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
1d ago
IOVA
More IOVA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >