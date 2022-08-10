tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsGB:IWG NewsInvestors unimpressed with IWG revenue growth amid recession fears
Market News

Investors unimpressed with IWG revenue growth amid recession fears

Shares in office provider IWG (GB:IWG) plunged after the company revealed higher-than-expected losses in its half-year results – amid wider fears of recession.

The managed office space provider saw revenues climb 22.3% to £1.45 billion up from £1.17 billion in the same period last year, driven in part by the trend for hybrid working. 

The company saw an operating loss of £36 million, down from £147.8 million in the same period last year – but this was wider than markets had been expecting. 

What do IWG do?

The company, founded in 1989, offers managed workspaces under brands such as Regus.

The company noted that it had faced difficulties due to lockdowns in China, but said it remained ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the second half of 2022. 

 Mark Dixon, Chief Executive of IWG plc, said: “With hybrid working becoming the preferred operational model for a rapidly growing number of companies, we remain confident about the continuing structural growth drivers at play in our industry. 

“We continue to build resilience and cost efficiency into our business, and we have repeatedly demonstrated our ability to address new challenges. These attributes will be important as we continue to navigate the headwinds created by increased geopolitical tensions in Europe, general inflationary pressures, and the ebb and flow of COVID-related restrictions in some markets.”

Shares plunged on the news, hitting new lows of 170p, according to TipRanks Stock Analysis page: the shares are already 43.36% down in the year to date. 

View from the City

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, IWG stock has a Buy rating, based on one Buy rating. 

In the wake of yesterday’s results, HSBC analyst Dan Cowan maintained his Buy rating on the stock, lowering his price target to 295p from 305p. 

Conclusion

Yesterday’s results disappointed analysts, but the trend for hybrid working is not going away, so analyst Dan Cowan remains optimistic on the stock’s long-term prospects. 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Similarweb Surpasses Q2 Expectations, but Loss Widens Year-over-Year
SMWB
Cathie Wood’s Views Draw Flak on Twitter
NDX
SPX
Array Tech Stock Jumped 10% After Hours On Robust Q2
ARRY
Taboola Stock Rises on Solid Q2 Beat
TBLA
Here’s Why Micron Stock Dropped 4% Despite Investment Plans
MU
Inovio Stock Reports Q2 Earnings; Does It Have Enough Cash?
INO
TTD Stock Reports Q2 Earnings; Shares Surge In After Hours
TTD
Coinbase Stock Down 4.6% after Reporting Earnings; Website Traffic Hinted at It
COIN
Unity Software Stock Reports Earnings; AppLovin Offers to Buy Company
U
IS
More Market News >