Investors Crave a Seat on Privatized Twitter

Electronic vehicle (EV) maker Tesla’s (TSLA) founder Elon Musk’s purchase of microblogging site Twitter (TWTR) has created hysteria among investors. Additionally, Musk’s recent tweet that he would “try to keep as many shareholders in privatized Twitter as allowed by law” has got the retail investors confused to the core.

Following suit, co-founder and CEO, and Investment Advisor of GK ETF, Gerber Kawasaki recently tweeted to Musk asking, “Hey @elonmusk what if we want to keep our Twitter stock in the new private company…”

“Will do our best,” Musk tweeted back. Gerber’s tweet was followed by numerous retweets and likes from both sides of the pole, each one flaunting his understating of the subject.

While the deal implies that Twitter is going private, enthusiastic investors who see strong future potential still want a pie in the social media company, especially with their conviction in Musk’s Midas touch.

It’s too early to comment on which way the deal will go as it is yet to receive Twitter’s shareholder approval. Plus, it may also face other regulatory hurdles which can finally turn the tables.

Nonetheless, cautious investors have sold off TWTR stock which is currently trading almost 9% below the agreed purchase price of $54.20 per share. From the initial statement of Musk’s interest in buying Twitter to date, the shares have gained more than 24%.

