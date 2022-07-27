tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Investors Cheer for Texas Instruments’ Upbeat Q2 Results

Story Highlights

With support from growth across all markets, Texas Instruments has boosted investors’ confidence by delivering better-than-expected Q2 results.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) has delighted investors with strong earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Following the encouraging results, shares of TXN rose 2.7% in Tuesday’s extended trading session.

The semiconductor maker has reported earnings of $2.45 per share, up 20% year-over-year. The metric also surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.13 per share.

Total revenues stood at $5.21 billion, up 14% year-over-year, surpassing the Street estimate of $4.61 billion. The company saw growth across markets in the second quarter. Revenues from the Industrial market rose in high-single digits and that from the Automotive market jumped over 20% year-over-year. Revenue from communications equipment surged 25% in the second quarter, and enterprise systems’ revenues grew in the mid-teens versus the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the company saw weakness in revenues from personal electronics, which increased in the low-single digits in the reported quarter.

Texas Instruments also witnessed year-over-year growth across all its business segments. Revenue of the Analog segment was up 15%, the Embedded Processing segment’s revenue rose 5%, and revenues of the Other segment jumped 19% during the reported quarter.

Gross margin came in at 69.7%, up 240 basis points year-over-year.

During the quarter, the company paid dividends worth $1.1 billion and repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion.

TXN’s Q3 Outlook Looks Encouraging

The company’s outlook for the third quarter of 2022 looks quite decent. It expects revenue in the range of $4.90-$5.30 billion and earnings per share between $2.23 and $2.51. Analysts expect the company to post revenues of $4.97 billion and earnings of $2.26 per share in the third quarter.

Wall Street Is Neutral on TXN Stock

Wall Street has taken a Neutral stance on Texas Instruments, as it carries a Hold rating based on four Buys, seven Holds, and two Sells. TXN’s average price target of $177.77 signals that the stock may surge nearly 10.5% from current levels. Shares of the company have fallen 14.5% so far in 2022.

According to TipRanks, financial bloggers are 83% Bullish on Texas Instruments, compared to the sector average of 66%. The news sentiment is also Positive for the stock.

Concluding Thoughts

Texas Instruments’ presence in diverse end-markets is a positive for the stock. The consistently encouraging performances from the Automotive and Industrial markets have been supporting the company’s top line. Moreover, TXN’s continued focus on improving manufacturing efficiencies should keep boosting the stock in the long term.

Read full Disclosure  

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TXN

Press ReleasesTI reports second quarter 2022 financial results and shareholder returns
13h ago
TXN
Texas Instruments board declares third quarter 2022 quarterly dividend
TXN
3 Stocks from 5-Star Analyst Mark Lipacis’ Treasure Box
AMD
TXN
More TXN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TXN

Press ReleasesTI reports second quarter 2022 financial results and shareholder returns
13h ago
TXN
Press ReleasesTexas Instruments board declares third quarter 2022 quarterly dividend
5d ago
TXN
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Stocks from 5-Star Analyst Mark Lipacis’ Treasure Box
3M ago
AMD
TXN
More TXN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Ives Goes on the Offensive Against General Motors on Twitter
GM
Here’s Why 3M Shares Rose 5% Despite Muted FY22 Outlook
MMM
Despite Failing Q4 Expectations, Microsoft Stock Rose Over 6%
MSFT
A Key Insider Loads up on Jefferies Shares
JEF
Alphabet Q2 Results Miss Estimates; Shares Pop 4%
Credit Suisse Prepares for CEO Change
CS
Visa Q3 Results Exceed Expectations; Street Says Buy
V
Chipotle Stock Surged 9% on Strong Earnings. TipRanks’ Website Traffic Foresaw it.
CMG
Coca-Cola Q2 Results Beat Estimates amid Global Challenges
KO
More Market News >