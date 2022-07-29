tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Investors Celebrate Hershey’s Excellent Q2 Performance, Raised 2022 Guidance

Story Highlights

The Hershey Company has raised its full-year outlook after reporting upbeat results for the second quarter of 2022.

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) reported strong second-quarter results on Thursday and raised guidance for full-year 2022 on the back of rising demand.

Adjusted earnings grew 22.4% year-over-year to $1.80 a share, beating the Street’s estimate of $1.69 per share. Net sales rose 19.3% to $2.37 billion, driven by increased volume and prices across all segments.

North America Confectionery segment’s net sales jumped nearly 13% year-over-year to $1.9 billion. Net sales of the North America Salty Snacks segment almost doubled to $256.3 million. The International segment’s net sales climbed 21.3% to $207.2 million.

Adjusted gross margin fell 250 basis points to 43.9% as a result of a rise in inflation, logistics, packaging, and raw material costs. Adjusted operating profit rose 14.7% year-over-year to around $527 million.

The President and CEO of Hershey, Michele Buck, said, “These results reflect the strength and resilience of our categories, consumers’ love for our brands, the investments we are making in our business, and the exceptional execution of our dedicated employees. We are raising our financial expectations for the year and investing more heavily in our brands, capabilities and people in the second half to continue this momentum into 2023.”

For the full-year 2022, the Pennsylvania-based company expects net sales and adjusted EPS to grow in the range of 12% to 14% versus the previous guidance range of 10% to 12%. It expects adjusted EPS between $8.05 and $8.20.

Analysts Are Cautiously Optimistic on HSY Stock

Following Hershey’s second-quarter results, Kenneth Goldman of J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) maintained a Hold rating on the stock and raised the price target to $210 from $203 (6.4% downside potential).

Last week, Stephen Powers of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) reiterated a Hold rating on Hershey and increased the price target by $1 to $219 (2.4% downside potential).

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and four Holds. HSY’s average price forecast of $226.98 implies 1.2% upside potential.

Insiders Are Loading up on Hershey Shares

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Positive for Hershey, with corporate insiders buying HSY shares worth $322.6 million in the last three months.

HSY Stock Is in the Fast Lane

Following the release of its results, HSY stock jumped 2.8% on Thursday. It gained another 0.3% in the extended trading session to end the day at $225. The confectionery products maker has been consistently posting better-than-expected quarterly results for the last two years. This has helped push the stock price up 28% over the past year and 57% in the last three years.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on HSY

Press ReleasesHERSHEY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS
20h ago
HSY
Hershey Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Net Sales and Earnings Outlook
HSY
Sweet Savior? The Hershey Co. Hypothesis
HSY
More HSY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HSY

Press ReleasesHERSHEY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS
20h ago
HSY
Press ReleasesHershey Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Net Sales and Earnings Outlook
21h ago
HSY
Stock Analysis & IdeasSweet Savior? The Hershey Co. Hypothesis
2M ago
HSY
More HSY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Star Analyst Mark Palmer Takes You Inside the Crypto Space
COIN
Apple Q3 Results Top Estimates; Declares Dividend
AAPL
Facebook Will No Longer Pay American News Publishers
META
Intel Drops 8% on Disappointing Q2 Results
INTC
Amazon Delivers a Mixed Bag in Q2, Shares Pop 13%
AMZN
Why Did Comcast Shares Drop 8.5% Despite Q2 Beat?
Mastercard Posts Upbeat Q2 Results as Cross-Border Spending Increases
MA
Pfizer Posts Q2 Beat; Bottom-Line Surges 92%
PFE
Here’s Why Shell Stock Inched up in Thursday’s Pre-Market Trade
SHEL
More Market News >