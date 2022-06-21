tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
IVZ
JHG
GB:ULVR
All News
Market News

Invesco & Other Investors Corner Nelson Peltz’s Trian Investors

Story Highlights

Trian Investors 1 (TI1), listed on the London Stock Exchange and managed by Nelson Peltz’s firm Trian Partners, is under fire from a group of investors including Invesco, Janus Henderson, Staude Capital, and Pelham Capital.

In this article:
In this article:
IVZ
JHG
GB:ULVR

A group of investors, including Invesco (IVZ), Janus Henderson (JHG), Pelham Capital Ltd., and Global Value Fund, have come together to request a change in a London-listed investment vehicle managed by Trian Fund Management LP.

The group of investors claims that Trian has deviated from its original purpose that was laid down at the time of its listing in 2018. Together, they served notice to the company’s board to convene an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders and reshuffle its current directors.

Founded in 2005 by Nelson Peltz and other founding partners, Trian Fund Management, L.P. is a multi-billion dollar investment management firm that offers portfolio management and advisory services to individuals, institutions, trusts, private funds, charitable organizations, and investment companies worldwide.

Based in Guernsey, Trian Investors 1 Limited’s investment objective is to generate significant capital appreciation through the investment activities of Trian Investors Management, LLC and its parent, Trian Fund Management, L.P.

Nelson Peltz, who co-founded Trian Fund Management, is well-known for high-profile activist investor campaigns, including in Unilever (GB:ULVR), among others, wherein he acquires stakes in companies, demands board seats, and agitates for strategic changes.

Details of the Complaints

The group of investors is seeking the removal of current board members, Chris Sherwell, Simon Holden, and Anita Rival. Furthermore, in their place, the group has proposed two new directors, Robert Legget (Independent, Managing Director at Progressive Value Management Limited) and Miles Staude (Manager of the Global Value Fund).

Expressing their concerns, the investors stated that they seek to “achieve an acceptable standard of governance and restore the trust and confidence of the independent shareholders.”

This was stated with regards to the AGM held in 2021, whereby significant changes were made to Trian’s investment case versus the original terms laid out in 2018.

The mandate changed from investing in a single, publicly-listed company to being able to own multiple investments simultaneously.

Further, Trian was originally meant to be a minority shareholder but was modified to become a majority shareholder, or even fully own the companies.

To add to that, instead of returning all profits generated after exiting an investment, the firm can now reinvest all of the company’s capital arising upon disposal.

They further alleged that the voting at the AGM in 2021 was not appropriate as Trian and Jefferies (financial adviser to the company), both owning 28.6% of the company together, voted in favour of the resolutions.

They claimed that both parties had vested interests and should have abstained from voting on this resolution.

Trian’s Response

In response to the group’s call, Trian Investors 1 stated in a securities filing that it has acted in a responsible manner and is reviewing the request for the meeting and the required changes on the board.

The Board stated, “That it has consistently acted responsibly, upholding the standards expected under the UK Code of Corporate Governance and has effectively discharged its fiduciary duties.”

The Board further added, “The board is in the process of reviewing the content and legality of the request with its advisers and a further announcement will be made in due course. The board welcomes input and views from all stakeholders.”

Wall Street’s Take

Overall, Invesco stock has a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys and nine Holds. The average Invesco stock forecast of $22.83 implies 38.15% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

Investors have raised a number of red flags and are demanding a powerful shareholder response.

Notably, Aegon Asset Management UK is allegedly supporting the resolutions being proposed at the EGM. Together, Aegon Asset Management UK and the above-mentioned group of investors account for 43.6% of Trian shareholders.

It remains to be seen how Nelson Peltz deals with the turn of events in the days to come.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Frontera Energy to Repurchase C$65M Worth of Shares; Stock Rallies
Southwest Airlines Updates Guidance & Uplifts Market Sentiments
LUV
Here’s Why NetEase Delays The Chinese Launch of Diablo Immortal
NTES
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
SLF
BEKE
Mondelez on Acquisition Spree; Analysts Bullish
MDLZ
Despite Joining Qatar’s $29B LNG Expansion, COP Shares Down 8.5%
COP
Gasparino Takes a Dig at AMC Apes on Twitter
AMC
Here’s Why Chevron-EGAS Collaboration is Important
CVX
Mondelez Creates $1B Global Snack Bar Giant with $2.9B Clif Bar Acquisition
MDLZ
In this article:
IVZ
JHG
GB:ULVR

Latest News Feed

Frontera Energy to Repurchase C$65M Worth of Shares; Stock Rallies
Southwest Airlines Updates Guidance & Uplifts Market Sentiments
LUV
Here’s Why NetEase Delays The Chinese Launch of Diablo Immortal
NTES
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
SLF
BEKE
Mondelez on Acquisition Spree; Analysts Bullish
MDLZ
Despite Joining Qatar’s $29B LNG Expansion, COP Shares Down 8.5%
COP
Gasparino Takes a Dig at AMC Apes on Twitter
AMC
Here’s Why Chevron-EGAS Collaboration is Important
CVX
Mondelez Creates $1B Global Snack Bar Giant with $2.9B Clif Bar Acquisition
MDLZ