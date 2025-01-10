Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) “Horrible Product” to Blame for AMD Shortages

Chip stock Intel (INTC) has been called a lot of things, but the cause of a shortage of AMD (AMD) Ryzen 7 9800X3D chips? That may be a new one, and one that Intel likely would rather have never seen. The news did little good for share prices, though, as Intel lost over 3% in Friday afternoon’s trading.

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

A report from Tom’s Hardware noted that AMD is blaming Intel for shortages on its Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. It currently stands as the best in the field as far as gaming goes, and AMD cannot make them fast enough. Why? One reason is because of the chips’ sheer complexity, and the strong demand. But the other, much less complimentary reason is that Intel’s Arrow Lake product is apparently such utter trash in comparison that no one wants it.

AMD’s Frank Azor noted “We knew we built a great part. We didn’t know the competitor [Intel] had built a horrible one. So the demand has been a little higher than we forecast.” Recent fixes arrived, but subsequent testing from Tom’s Hardware found the tests did “nothing to help (on at least two motherboards)…” and ultimately made “…Intel’s Arrow Lake competitive positioning even worse than at launch.”

Intel Vision: Coming Soon

Intel still looks to make 2025 a winner. A better idea of how it will accomplish said feat will come with the Intel Vision event, and it just got a definitive date. Mark your calendars for March 31, 2025, noted a report from WCCFTech, because that is when Intel Vision goes live.

The Intel Vision event is expected to come with a set of announcements, as well as future roadmaps, detailing where Intel will be going for the next several months. Which CEO will be handling guest speaking duties? The report noted it will be Michelle Johnston Holthaus who lands that honor. Also look for demonstrations of current products.

Is Intel a Buy, Hold or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on INTC stock based on one Buy, 21 Holds and five Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 59.03% loss in its share price over the past year, the average INTC price target of $24.53 per share implies 27.33% upside potential.

See more INTC analyst ratings

Disclosure