Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) “Horrible Product” to Blame for AMD Shortages

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) “Horrible Product” to Blame for AMD Shortages
Market News

Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) “Horrible Product” to Blame for AMD Shortages

Story Highlights

Intel is blamed for shortages in AMD’s new chip line, as Intel plans one of its big events to show off the upcoming product line.

Chip stock Intel (INTC) has been called a lot of things, but the cause of a shortage of AMD (AMD) Ryzen 7 9800X3D chips? That may be a new one, and one that Intel likely would rather have never seen. The news did little good for share prices, though, as Intel lost over 3% in Friday afternoon’s trading.

Stay Ahead of the Market:

A report from Tom’s Hardware noted that AMD is blaming Intel for shortages on its Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. It currently stands as the best in the field as far as gaming goes, and AMD cannot make them fast enough. Why? One reason is because of the chips’ sheer complexity, and the strong demand. But the other, much less complimentary reason is that Intel’s Arrow Lake product is apparently such utter trash in comparison that no one wants it.

AMD’s Frank Azor noted “We knew we built a great part. We didn’t know the competitor [Intel] had built a horrible one. So the demand has been a little higher than we forecast.” Recent fixes arrived, but subsequent testing from Tom’s Hardware found the tests did “nothing to help (on at least two motherboards)…” and ultimately made “…Intel’s Arrow Lake competitive positioning even worse than at launch.”

Intel Vision: Coming Soon

Intel still looks to make 2025 a winner. A better idea of how it will accomplish said feat will come with the Intel Vision event, and it just got a definitive date. Mark your calendars for March 31, 2025, noted a report from WCCFTech, because that is when Intel Vision goes live.

The Intel Vision event is expected to come with a set of announcements, as well as future roadmaps, detailing where Intel will be going for the next several months. Which CEO will be handling guest speaking duties? The report noted it will be Michelle Johnston Holthaus who lands that honor. Also look for demonstrations of current products.

Is Intel a Buy, Hold or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on INTC stock based on one Buy, 21 Holds and five Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 59.03% loss in its share price over the past year, the average INTC price target of $24.53 per share implies 27.33% upside potential.

See more INTC analyst ratings

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
AMD
CRM
William White
Premium
Goldman Sachs Downgrade Wallops AMD Stock
AMD
ARM

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential