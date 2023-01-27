INTC Slides after Disappointing Q4 and Weak Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

INTC Slides after Disappointing Q4 and Weak Outlook

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) continued to slide by more than 9% in pre-market trading on Friday after the chip giant’s disastrous Q4 results.

Even the company’s Q1 outlook proved to be weak as it now expects revenues to be in the range of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion and an adjusted loss of $0.15 per share. In contrast, analysts were expecting $14.02 billion in revenue along with an adjusted EPS of $0.25.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s CEO stated on its Q4 earnings call that the company expected macro weakness to persist at least in the first half of this year but could improve in the second half. The CEO added that “all our markets are being impacted by macro uncertainty, rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions in Europe and COVID impacts in Asia, especially in China.”

The company also continues to expect demand to soften for PCs. In its third quarter, INTC forecasted its total addressable market (TAM) for PCs to be in the range of 270 million to 295 million units for FY23. However, given the softening demand for PCs in the ongoing Q1, the company now anticipates the total TAM to be at the lower end of this range.

This muted demand outlook also persists for INTC when it comes to the server market and it has now projected “Q1 server consumption TAM to decline both sequentially and year-over-year at an accelerated rate with first half 2023 server consumption TAM down year-on-year before returning to growth in the second half.”

A major reason for Intel’s eroding market share in the PC and server processing chips market has been its rival AMD (AMD). According to a Reuters report, citing data from IDC research while INTC still has a 70% market share of this market, this is still a far cry from its market share of more than 90% in 2017.

INTC is also facing rising competition from Nvidia (NVDA) which is branching out to central processors while Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) are looking at designing their own chips.

In spite of Intel’s disappointing revenue outlook for Q1, the company still expects to maintain a capital intensity at or below 35% for FY23.

Following this disappointing outlook and weak Q4 results, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon termed the results as highly disappointing. Rasgon told CNBC, “I don’t really know what to say. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this before. This is something special.”

The analyst has a Sell rating on the stock with a price target of $20.

Analysts are sidelined about INTC stock with a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys, 18 Holds, and seven Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on INTC

INTC Plunges after Disastrous Earnings Report
Market NewsINTC Plunges after Disastrous Earnings Report
14h ago
INTC
TXN Results Impact the Chip Sector
AMD
TXN
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
INTC
More INTC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on INTC

INTC Plunges after Disastrous Earnings Report
Market NewsINTC Plunges after Disastrous Earnings Report
14h ago
INTC
TXN Results Impact the Chip Sector
Market NewsTXN Results Impact the Chip Sector
2d ago
AMD
TXN
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Market NewsIntel (NASDAQ:INTC) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
2d ago
INTC
More INTC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >