Insiders Are Scooping Up Exxon Stock After Robust Q2

The year 2022 could very well be the year of oil & gas stocks. Fresh on the heels of a robust Q2, insiders are scooping up shares of energy major Exxon Mobil (XOM) (GB:0R1M).

Positive Insider Moves

TipRanks data indicates Jeffrey Ubben, Director at Exxon has bought one million shares of the company at $88.45 yesterday. This informative Buy worth $88.45 million now takes Ubben’s total Exxon holdings to $104.11 million.

Significantly, the five-star TipRanks insider has had 58% of profitable transactions with an average return of 23.6% over the past year. Further, Exxon is only a part of Ubben’s total insider holdings, with Willis Towers (WTW) (GB:0Y4Q) and Enviva (EVA) making up about two-thirds of his $1 billion holdings.

Retail Investors Remain Positive

Along with positive insiders, retail investors too, are cheering Exxon’s 55.5% price gains over the past 12 months. Data indicates the total number of top investor portfolios on TipRanks that hold Exxon shares has increased by 7.4% in the last 30 days alone. This indicates a very positive investor sentiment toward the stock.

Is Exxon Stock Expected To Rise?

Exxon continues to capitalize on buoyant demand and historically higher energy prices. The company also remains focused on capacity expansion, increasing production, and accelerating share buybacks. Also, the Street continues to see a 23.81% further upside in the stock based on a Strong Buy consensus rating and a price target of $110.13.

In the meantime, a beta of 0.52 and a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 17.20 indicate that shares offer safety amid market gyrations and cash flow generation remains robust.

