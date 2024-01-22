Insider Trading: Talos Energy’s (NYSE:TALO) Insider Makes an Enormous Purchase

One of Talos Energy’s (NYSE:TALO) more than 10% owners, Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V., disclosed an enormous purchase of the company’s shares worth about $230 million. Following the news, TALO stock was up 1.2% in yesterday’s extended trading session.

It is worth mentioning that Control Empresarial de Capitales S.A. de C.V. is an investment company. As per the SEC filing, it bought 19.66 million shares of the company on January 17. Before this, the insider had purchased TALO stock worth $1.99 million and $21.7 million on November 13, 2023, and November 8, 2023, respectively.

Interestingly, TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

TALO’s Secondary Offering of Common Stock

It is worth mentioning that the insider bought shares as part of the company’s underwritten offering, which comprised 30 million shares priced within the range of $11.45 to $11.90 per share.

TALO plans to use the net proceeds to fund its acquisition of QuarterNorth Energy, a privately held exploration and production company. The deal worth $1.29 billion was announced last week to bolster the company’s presence in the Gulf of Mexico. If the acquisition falls through, the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Is TALO a Good Stock to Buy?

Overall, TALO stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on five unanimous Buy recommendations. The average price target of $20.20 implies a 58.7% upside potential. Shares of the company have declined 39.4% over the past year.

Supporting the bull case, hedge funds have also increased their holdings of the stock. In the last quarter, hedge funds bought 197,700 shares of TALO. Overall, the stock scores a Smart Score of eight on TipRanks, pointing to its potential to outperform the market average.

