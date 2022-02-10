Inside Take-Two’s Risk Factors Amid Pending Zynga Deal

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Inside Take-Two’s Risk Factors Amid Pending Zynga Deal

New York-based Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) develops videogames for consoles, smartphones, and other devices. 

For Fiscal Q3 2022 ended December 31, Take-Two reported a 5% year-over-year rise in revenue to $903.3 million. But EPS of $1.24 slipped from $1.57 in the same quarter the previous year.

For its upcoming Q4 earnings, Take-Two expects revenue in the band of $835 million to $885 million and EPS of between $0.46 and $0.56.

In January, Take-Two announced a deal to acquire fellow videogame developer Zynga (ZNGA). It plans to pay for the purchase with cash and stock valued at $12.7 billion.

With this in mind, we used TipRanks to take a look at the newly added risk factors for Take-Two.

Risk Factors

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Take-Two’s top risk category is Tech and Innovation, with 17 of the total 46 risks identified for the stock. Finance and Corporate and Ability to Sell are the next two major risk categories, each containing 8 risks. Take-Two has recently added two new risk factors under the Finance and Corporate category.

Take-Two is counting on the Zynga acquisition to unlock about $100 million in annual cost synergies in the first two years. It also expects the transaction to transform it into the world’s largest mobile games publisher, describing mobile games as the fastest-growing segment of its industry. As a result, it sees a more than $500 million boost to its annual bookings opportunities. However, Take-Two warns investors that those expectations may not be achieved.

Take-Two expects to complete the transaction by the end of June 2022. However, it explains that approval by the shareholders of both companies would be required to complete the deal. Additionally, the deal requires regulatory approvals. Take-Two warns that some of the conditions that must be met for the transaction to be completed are outside of the control of the parties involved.

Further, Take-Two cautions that Zynga could change its mind and abandon the merger agreement. Zynga has been allowed until February 24 to shop for an alternative deal, and it could terminate its deal with Take-Two if it finds a better option. However, Zynga would need to pay a $400 million termination fee to Take-Two. Take-Two Interactive could also be liable to pay a $500 million termination fee to Zynga if the deal collapses under certain circumstances.

Take-Two Interactive stock has declined about 3.5% year-to-date.

Analysts’ Take

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey recently reiterated a Buy rating on Take-Two Interactive stock with a price target of $200, which suggests 16.05% upside potential. The analyst noted that Take-Two Interactive reported solid Q3 results and issued an upbeat Q4 outlook.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 11 Buys and 3 Holds. The average Take-Two price target of $204.07 implies 18.41% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Agnico Eagle, Kirkland Lake Gold Complete Merger
Silvercorp Metals Q3 Profit Falls 40%
Bristol Myers Squibb Initiates $5B Accelerated Share Repurchase