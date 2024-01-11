Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rises on Resilient Q3 Performance

Shares of Indian IT major Infosys (NYSE:INFY) rose nearly 3% in the early session today after the company announced its results for the third quarter. Revenue of $4.66 billion remained essentially flat, missing estimates by a margin of $10 million. EPS of $0.18 landed in line with estimates.

The company clocked large deal wins worth $3.2 billion during the quarter, with nearly 71% being net new deals. Further, its free cash flow generation remained robust at $665 million. At the same time, Infosys’ operating margin declined by 1% to 20.5%.

Notably, the company achieved impressive deal wins and a continued decline in attrition levels in a seasonally weak quarter. Looking ahead to Fiscal year 2024, Infosys expects a revenue growth of 1.5% to 2%. Operating margin for the year is anticipated to hover between $20% and 22%.

Is Infosys Share a Good Buy?

Today’s price gains further build on the 13% rise in Infosys’ share price over the past six months. Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Infosys, and the average INFY price target of $18.83 implies a further 4% potential upside in the stock.

