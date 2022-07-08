tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
SHEL
All News
Market News

Uncertainty in the Industry Isn’t Stopping Shell

Story Highlights

In an environment where oil companies continue to face pressure to curb drilling, Shell has become innovative, even brave, to keep its oil business running. With high oil and gas prices, profit is good and Shell can afford to undo previous impairments.

In this article:
In this article:
SHEL

Shell (SHEL) is about to launch a new offshore drilling platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Another platform, similar to the one it is about to deploy, may launch in other parts of the Gulf in 2024. The company has continued to make massive investments in oil production despite the risk that authorities could further restrict drilling because of climate concerns.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Shell invested about $3 billion to build Vito, the drilling platform that it is gearing up to deploy in the deep waters southeast of New Orleans. The project is a joint venture with Norway’s Equinor (EQNR), with Shell being the majority partner with a stake of 63%.

Is the Oil Drilling Business Now a Game of the Brave?

During his presidential campaign, President Joe Biden said that he would block new oil drilling projects on federal land. That pledge and the growing pressure from environmental groups to curb activities that contribute to climate change have resulted in an uncertain atmosphere for oil companies. However, Shell is taking the risk and pressing on with projects. The company is even confident in the long-term future of its Gulf projects to generate steady returns. 

Shell Figures Out How to Better Approach Offshore Drilling 

When it comes to drilling out, production from existing wells can decline by up to 20% a year, according to Shell’s estimates cited in the report. It means that additional drilling platforms may be needed to just maintain the output. 

Shell has figured out how to build cheaper and more efficient drilling systems. Vito is only about one-quarter the size of an existing platform called Appomattox, but it is expected to produce more oil relative to its size.

It Is Not All About Oil

Environmental groups may have issues with Shell’s Vito project and others coming up in the Gulf, such as the one named Whale that is expected to be ready for service in 2024. However, the company’s goal is to actually cut its oil production over time. Shell, instead, wants to invest more in alternative energy sources. The company is about to start work on the construction of what it bills as Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant in the Netherlands.

Shells Writedown Reversal

The oil business is booming for Shell amid the high commodity prices. The company expects to record a gain of more than $1 billion in its refining business for Q2, as the profit margin has increased compared to the Q1 level. Additionally, Shell is reversing previous asset writedowns of up to $4.5 billion.

Wall Street’s Take SHEL

The Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on two Buys versus one Hold. The average Shell price target of $67.33 implies 38% upside potential to current levels. Shares have increased more than 25% over the past year.

Stock Investors

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Very Positive on Shell, with 4.7% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to SHEL stock over the past 30 days.

Key Takeaway for Investors

Shell will ultimately need to slow down its oil business. The great opportunity it has now is that it can take advantage of the high oil prices to make more money to invest in its renewable energy projects. That way, the company may make the transition from the oil industry with little impact on its profit or dividends. 

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why MRC Global Stock Rose on Thursday
MRC
Here’s Why Grove Surged 84% Yesterday
GROV
GameStop: CFO Pink-Slipped; More Job Cuts Likely
GME
Why Are Levi Strauss Shares Trending Higher?
LEVI
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 8: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Upstart Stock Plunges on Weak Q2 Preliminary Results
UPST
Amazon’s Newark Air Cargo Expansion Plan Fails to Takeoff
AMZN
Twitter Trims Its HR Team Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts
TWTR
Is Musk Withholding Financing for the Twitter Deal?
TWTR
In this article:
SHEL

Latest News Feed

Here’s Why MRC Global Stock Rose on Thursday
MRC
Here’s Why Grove Surged 84% Yesterday
GROV
GameStop: CFO Pink-Slipped; More Job Cuts Likely
GME
Why Are Levi Strauss Shares Trending Higher?
LEVI
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 8: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Upstart Stock Plunges on Weak Q2 Preliminary Results
UPST
Amazon’s Newark Air Cargo Expansion Plan Fails to Takeoff
AMZN
Twitter Trims Its HR Team Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts
TWTR
Is Musk Withholding Financing for the Twitter Deal?
TWTR