INDUS Realty Soars After Getting Offer From Centrebridge

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT) rose by more than 10% after the U.S.-based industrial and logistics Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) announced that it had received a takeover offer. The REIT has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Centerbridge Partners to acquire all of INDT’s outstanding shares at a cash consideration of $65 per share.

Centerbridge currently owns around 14.8% of the Company’s common stock.

Shares of INDT have dropped 8% in the past three months.

INDUS Realty stated in its press release that its “Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the best path forward for the Company that maximizes value for all of the Company’s shareholders.”