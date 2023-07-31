Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Catches Upgrade due to Valuation and Improving Cash Flow

It’s hard to imagine an oil company doing poorly with gas prices well over $3 a gallon pretty much everywhere you look. That’s no different for Chevron (NYSE:CVX), who saw significant gains in Monday afternoon’s trading following an upgrade. Goldman Sachs, via analyst Neil Mehta, upgraded Chevron from Neutral to Buy for several reasons. Valuation proved a good reason to buy in, and Chevron’s improving cash flow picture certainly didn’t hurt.

Word about new oil developments buoyed spirits: Tengiz is nearly complete, noted reports from Chevron, and Permian basin volumes are picking up steam. Several projects in the Gulf of Mexico are also on track. Mehta looks for several metrics to improve from here, including its free cash flow per share figures, its production per share growth, and its return on capital.

Yet all is not immediately well for Chevron. Friday featured Chevron reporting its weakest profit in a year. While Chevron is definitely finding oil, and bulking up the infrastructure to extract it, weak oil prices are starting to hit Chevron and its contemporaries hard. It didn’t matter so much this time around—both earnings and revenue figures were largely in line with estimates—but if the trend continues, it may be a larger problem to come. And this is despite hefty output cuts from both Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the largest oil producers on Earth.

For now, though, analysts are staying the course. Chevron stock is considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus thanks to 10 Buy ratings and seven Holds. Further, Chevron stock comes with 13.5% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $185.76.

