tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
HUT
DE:1YT
All News
Market News

Hut 8 Mining Increases Bitcoin Mining Production; Shares Slip 9%

Story Highlights

Hut 8 Mining increased its bitcoin mining production month-over-month as it continues to hold onto all the bitcoin it mines. Although it also generates recurring  generates revenue from an uncorrelated business segment, it still continues to burn cash.

In this article:
In this article:
HUT
DE:1YT

Hut 8 Mining (TSE: HUT) (HUT) generated 328 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in June, equating to a mining rate of about 10.9 bitcoins per day, an increase from last month’s 309. Despite this, the stock is currently down 9% today.

In total, the company has 7,406 self-mined bitcoins in its reserves. Assuming a price of $20,000 per bitcoin, this equates to $148,120,000 worth of cryptocurrency.

Hut 8 Mining is a cryptocurrency mining company with industrial-scale bitcoin mining operations in Canada. It provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency.

The company continues to hold onto the bitcoin it mines as it believes in its long-term prospects. Indeed, Hut 8 Mining scaled up its production in June at its North Bay site, and it plans on continuing to do so, going forward.

Also worth noting, Hut 8 Mining operates a high-performance computing business as well, which management states is not correlated to bitcoin or bitcoin mining.

Indeed, it provides the company with monthly recurring revenue and is on pace to increase by 18% in 2022. CEO Jamie Leverton believes that this recurring revenue will allow Hut 8 to successfully navigate the current market conditions.

Analyst Recommendations on Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys assigned in the past three months. The average Hut 8 Mining price target of C$7.16 implies 304.5% upside potential.

Final Thoughts – Increasing Production, but Risks Remain

Investing in Hut 8 Mining is essentially making a bet that the price of bitcoin will rise. Something that may attract investors to Hut 8 Mining is that the stock is currently trading below its book value, with a price-to-book ratio of 0.5x.

Because of this, investors can get exposure to this cryptocurrency stock at a discount to its intrinsic value. Although Hut 8 Mining is increasing its production numbers, investors should note that the company currently burns cash since it stores almost all the bitcoins it mines, and its high-performance computing business doesn’t make up for the costs.

As a result, it has relied on equity financings to fund its operations, which is dilutive to shareholders. In addition, its book value is likely to have decreased thanks to the current market conditions and cash burn. Therefore, investors may prefer to invest in the actual cryptocurrency.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Spirit Airlines Gets Green Light for Newark Liberty International Airport
SAVE
Amazon Strengthens Food Services with Grubhub Deal
AMZN
CalAmp Stock Rises as Corporate Insiders Go on a Buying Spree
CAMP
Why Did Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Gain 15%?
VRCA
Here’s Why Investors Should Be Wary about ASML Holdings
ASML
Walmart Formulates Plan to Beat Rising Fuel, Transportation Costs
WMT
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 6: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More anguish for AO World investors after insurer cuts credit cover
GB: AO
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SM
BEP
In this article:
HUT
DE:1YT

Latest News Feed

Spirit Airlines Gets Green Light for Newark Liberty International Airport
SAVE
Amazon Strengthens Food Services with Grubhub Deal
AMZN
CalAmp Stock Rises as Corporate Insiders Go on a Buying Spree
CAMP
Why Did Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Gain 15%?
VRCA
Here’s Why Investors Should Be Wary about ASML Holdings
ASML
Walmart Formulates Plan to Beat Rising Fuel, Transportation Costs
WMT
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 6: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More anguish for AO World investors after insurer cuts credit cover
GB: AO
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SM
BEP