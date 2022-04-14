tiprankstipranks
How Does Google Plan to Spend 12% of Its 2021 Profit in 2022?

Google is doubling down on infrastructure investments, as it seeks to both expand its capacity to better serve customers and contribute more to America’s economy. The company plans to spend $9.5 billion on office and datacenter projects across the U.S. in 2022, which is about 12.5% of the $76 billion profit its parent company Alphabet (GOOGL), generated in 2021. 

Alphabet’s largest business, Google, is better-known for its search engine service and also provides cloud services. It is responsible for all the profit the parent makes, including covering expenses for Alphabet’s Other Bets that made an operating loss of $5.3 billion in 2021. 

Expected Benefits of the Investments

The planned investment is expected to achieve a number of goals. Google explained that datacenters power its digital tools and services that people and businesses depend on to thrive. The company further said that investments in offices would lead to better products and a greater experience for its employees. Google also expects to create more than 12,000 new jobs directly through the investments. 

Citing a study by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai, said, “Our contribution to communities starts with the jobs we create, both directly and indirectly…creating one job at a high-technology firm generates over four more jobs in the local economy.”

Reducing Carbon Emissions

Google aims to power its offices and datacenters with carbon-free energy by 2030. The planned investment is part of the effort to achieve that goal through green buildings. 

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 30 Buys. The average Alphabet price forecast of $3,490 implies upside potential of 34.3% to current levels. Shares have gained 16% over the past year.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 97% Bullish on GOOGL, compared to a sector average of 69%.

Takeaway for Investors 

The investments that Google plans to make could help it kill multiple birds with one stone. In addition to expanding the infrastructure to support its services, the jobs and carbon reductions that the investments would help achieve could help Google avoid some of the criticisms aimed at big tech companies.

