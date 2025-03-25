Honeywell Is Adding New Executives Ahead of Its Spinoffs

Honeywell (HON) is preparing to split into three separate companies as part of a spinoff. That will see its advanced materials, aerospace, and automation businesses become their own independent companies. This split will streamline operations for the three companies and allow them to better appeal to different types of investors.

Of course, Honeywell needs new executives to lead these companies after the spinoffs are complete. Today, it announced that David Sewell has joined it as the CEO of its advanced materials business. Joining him is Tina Pierce as Chief Financial Officer of the division. They are both expected to retain these titles once the spinoff is complete.

Sewell brings more than 30 years of experience in the materials and chemicals sectors and was recently the CEO of packaging company WestRock before it was bought for $11 billion. Pierce is a long-time employee of Honeywell, having served for over 25 years and acted as the CFO of its industrial automation division.

When Will the Honeywell Spinoffs Take Place?

Honeywell announced its spinoff plans in October 2024 and provided investors with an updated timeline in February. The company expects to complete its spinoff into three separate units in the second half of 2026. It intends to do so in a way that is tax-free for its shareholders.

The Honeywell spinoffs won’t take place all at once. Instead, the company estimates that the advanced materials business led by Sewell will complete its separation late this year or in early 2026. This unit reported almost $4 billion in revenue last year.

Is HON Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for Honeywell is Moderate Buy based on seven Buy and eight Hold ratings over the last three months. With that comes an average price target of $234.15, a high of $260, and a low of $205. This represents a potential 10.53% upside for HON stock.

See more HON stock analyst ratings

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com