Foxconn Shines in Tech Slump, but Tariff Threats Loom

Foxconn Shines in Tech Slump, but Tariff Threats Loom

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (HNHPF), better known as Foxconn, just posted its fastest sales growth since 2022. This is a rare bright spot in a tech world clouded by trade tensions and economic uncertainty.

The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer saw revenue jump 24.2% in the first quarter of 2025 to NT$1.64 trillion (about $49.8 billion). The surge was mainly fueled by booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI) servers used by major U.S. tech firms like Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Nvidia (NVDA).

A Key Player in the AI Industry

Hon Hai is a key player behind the scenes of the AI revolution. It assembles servers that power the massive data centers driving generative AI and cloud computing. While smartphone and PC sales remain soft, the company’s AI and networking hardware has picked up the slack and did it fast.

The firm said it expects continued growth in its cloud and networking segment through the second quarter. That’s good news for the likes of Nvidia and Amazon, which are depending on a steady supply of AI infrastructure as competition in the AI arms race heats up.

But while AI demand is strong, storm clouds are gathering.

Tariffs Threat to Ruin the Good Mood

New U.S. tariffs announced by President Donald Trump this week threaten to disrupt global tech supply chains. Foxconn, which relies heavily on factories in China and Vietnam, now faces a 54% tariff on Chinese goods and a 46% tariff on Vietnamese exports to the U.S.

This is especially troubling for Apple (AAPL), one of Hon Hai’s biggest customers. Based on 2024 U.S. tech import volumes, analysts at CreditSights estimate that the new trade measures could hit the global tech sector with a $100 billion impact. They warn that diversification efforts to India and Vietnam may not be enough to blunt the impact.

Adding to the uncertainty, Microsoft (MSFT) has reportedly paused or delayed several global data center projects, including in the U.S., UK, and Asia, despite maintaining an $80 billion data center budget through June. At the same time, Chinese startup DeepSeek is making waves with a cheaper AI model, raising fresh questions about the long-term profitability of massive AI infrastructure buildouts.

Still, Hon Hai isn’t sitting still. Chairman Young Liu recently said the company is exploring new production sites in the U.S., and Apple has begun making servers with Foxconn in Houston, a sign that reshoring efforts could pick up speed. In the race to build the future of AI, Hon Hai is a critical player. But how it navigates rising costs, trade barriers, and global uncertainty will determine whether this growth streak can last.

What Does the AI Analyst Say About HNHPF Stock?

No analyst forecasts are available for HNHPF stock, so we can examine what Tipranks’ AI Analyst take on the stock. The company score is 62, meaning a Neutral rating. You’ll be able to read the reason behind the score below.

