Homebuilders, Construction Stocks Soar as Home Prices Increase

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Homebuilders, Construction Stocks Soar as Home Prices Increase

If it was somehow connected to the homebuilding sector—from construction to construction supplies to even home retail—chances are it was up today. Several different stocks across several different sectors with only that “home” theme to unify them all gained ground in Tuesday afternoon’s trading, and the reason might surprise you.

It all started when the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) added 2.6% in trading. That was well ahead of the S&P 500’s gains on the day and also put the ETF on track for the best day it had seen in weeks. That started a cascade of other home-related stocks that also saw gains. Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) led the way, adding nearly 6.5% at one point, followed by Jeld-Wen Holding (NYSE:JELD), who tacked on 5.21% at one point. Not too far behind came Lennar (NYSE:LEN), which added nearly 4%. But two of the biggest winners were real estate selling tools: Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) added nearly 15%, and even Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) added over 6.7% in the afternoon.

A combination of factors worked together to send all these stocks and funds upward, starting with an impressive report about homebuilding in America. Home prices posted an increase that was stronger than expected. That’s actually odd, given the state of interest rates and the fact that we just came off a multi-year run-up. Interest rates weren’t likely to see much help any time soon, either; the recent pause is considered somewhat temporary by Comerica chief economist Bill Adams, who looks for rising housing prices to be a good enough reason to continue hiking interest rates.

Yet, here’s the interesting part: out of all five of those stocks listed, only one has upside potential. Lennar, a Moderate Buy, comes with 4.33% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $131.50 per share. Meanwhile, Offerpad, the second biggest gainer today and also a Moderate Buy, boasts the biggest downside risk at 57.07% thanks to its average price target of just $4.40.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BZH

Beazer Homes price target raised to $28 from $22 at B. Riley
The FlyBeazer Homes price target raised to $28 from $22 at B. Riley
1d ago
BZH
Beazer Homes price target raised to $22 from $20 at B. Riley
BZH
Beazer Homes price target raised to $20 from $18 at Wedbush
BZH
More BZH Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BZH

Beazer Homes price target raised to $28 from $22 at B. Riley
The FlyBeazer Homes price target raised to $28 from $22 at B. Riley
1d ago
BZH
Beazer Homes price target raised to $22 from $20 at B. Riley
The FlyBeazer Homes price target raised to $22 from $20 at B. Riley
2M ago
BZH
Beazer Homes price target raised to $20 from $18 at Wedbush
The FlyBeazer Homes price target raised to $20 from $18 at Wedbush
2M ago
BZH
More BZH Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >