Market News
Market News

High Tide Reports Strong Revenue Growth, but Investors Aren’t Excited

Story Highlights

High Tide saw a strong quarter, as revenue almost doubled year-over-year. However, earnings per share fell short of estimates, and the market isn’t happy about that. Thus, High Tide may not be the best investment for the current market environment.

HITI
DE:2LYA

High Tide (HITI) (TSE: HITI) operates as a counterculture chain that manufactures and sells cannabis accessories. The firm operates through its Wholesale and Retail business segments. Its brands include Famous Brandz, RGR, Smoker’s Corner, Canna Cabana, KushBar, and Kush West.

The company recently reported earnings for its second quarter, achieving its ninth straight month of positive adjusted EBITDA at C$2.4 million. Despite this, the stock is down nearly 8% today, as investors don’t seem excited about the earnings report.

Earnings per share came in at -C$0.14, which was below analysts’ consensus estimate of -C$0.07. In the past nine quarters, the company has missed earnings estimates six times.

Nevertheless, High Tide saw strong revenue growth of 98% year-over-year, with revenue hitting C$81 million compared to C$41 million. In addition, same-store sales increased 23% quarter-over-quarter.

However, gross profit only increased 51%, meaning that the company hasn’t demonstrated that it has operating leverage. Indeed, its gross margin has contracted from 37% to 28%. The drop in gross margin was caused by a higher mix of brick-and-mortar revenue.

Investor Sentiment

The sentiment among TipRanks investors is currently very negative. Out of the 532,948 portfolios tracked by TipRanks, 0.2% hold High Tide. However, in the last 30 days, 2% of those holding the stock decreased their positions.

Likewise, 0.5% of TipRanks portfolios decreased their holdings in High Tide in the past seven days. The stock’s sentiment is below the sector average, as demonstrated in the image below:

Analyst Recommendations

High Tide has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on one Buy and one Hold assigned in the past three months. The average High Tide price target of C$11.53 implies 323.8% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

High Tide saw a strong quarter, as revenue almost doubled year-over-year. However, earnings per share fell short of estimates. Thus, High Tide may not be the best investment in the current market environment.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Roots Stock Reports First-Quarter Results; Analysts Expect Strong Upside
Why Did IronNet Shares Drop 12%?
IRNT
Revlon Shares Gain 60% Despite Possibility of Bankruptcy
REV
Warner Bros. Discovery to Slash 30% of Global Sales Team
WBD
Big Surprise Ahead for Adobe’s Photoshop Users
ADBE
Insiders Are Buying Carvana Even as Bears Take Charge
CVNA
What Could the SemaConnect Buyout Mean for Blink Charging?
BLNK
Reality Meets Realty: The Job Cuts Are Here
COMP
RDFN
Here’s Why Boeing Stock Jumped 5.4% on Tuesday
BA
In this article:
HITI
DE:2LYA

