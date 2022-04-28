Hertz Global Stock Falls Despite Upbeat Q1 Results

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) reported impressive results for the first quarter of 2022. Its earnings and sales surprise in the quarter were 4.8% and 3.4%, respectively.

Shares of this car rental company are currently down 10% today.

Financial Highlights

In the quarter, Hertz Global’s adjusted earnings were $0.87 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.83 per share. Also, the bottom line improved from the year-ago loss of $0.33 per share.

Revenues generated were $1.8 billion, above the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On a year-over-year basis, the top line increased by 40%, driven by healthy growth in both segments.

Revenue of the Americas RAC segment stood at $1,558 million, reflecting a surge of 61% from the year-ago quarter. On the other hand, the revenue of the International RAC segment expanded 36% to $252 million.

Average vehicle units were 481,211, up 31% year-over-year, while average rentable vehicles grew 26% to 455,517. Vehicle utilization was down 100 basis points (bps) to 74.7%. Total revenue per unit (RPU) per month was up 26% to $1,326, driven by travel demand and structural improvements.

Direct vehicle and operating costs in the quarter were $1.05 billion, up 35.3% from the year-ago tally. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter came in at $614 million, up from just $2 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 34% in the quarter.

Depreciation per unit per month was ($40) versus $219 in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter, Hertz Global’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.52 billion, down 32.6% from the end of 2021. Total debt was $12.08 billion, up 10.8% from the previous quarter.

In the quarter, the company’s net cash flow from operating activities was $621 million, up from $200 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue earnings vehicle expenditure in the quarter jumped 96.8% to $2,985 million.

Management Commentary

Hertz Global’s CEO, Stephen Scherr, said, “…I am equally pleased with our momentum on customer experience – especially as we move into the peak summer travel season and as we play a more central role in mobility over the longer term.”

Capital Deployment

In the first quarter of 2022, Hertz Global repaid vehicle debt of $3.49 billion versus the year-ago tally of $946 million. Share buybacks in the quarter were $766 million.

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, Chris Woronka of Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Hertz Global and a price target of $36 (70.9% upside potential).

Overall, the analyst community is cautiously optimistic about Hertz Global. The stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. The average Hertz Global’s price forecast of $34 implies 61.4% upside potential from current levels.

Over the past year, shares of Hertz Global have decreased 22.3%.

Blogger Sentiment

The TipRanks Bloggers Sentiments tool suggests that 80% of bloggers’ opinions are Bullish on HTZ compared with the sector average of 69%.

Conclusion

Hertz Global is working on multiple strategic initiatives, including a focus on electric vehicles, fleet diversification, digitalization, expansion of its customer base, and joint marketing programs. However, high costs and expenses are concerning for the company.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

Kraft Heinz’s Sizzling Q1 Results Make Investors Drool

Despite Bottlenecks, Ford Posts Quarterly Beat

Teladoc Books Q1 Loss, Nosedives on Bleak Outlook