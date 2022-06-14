Here’s Why This Telecom Stock Should Be on Your Radar

The worse-than-expected May inflation report continued to weigh on stocks, with the S&P 500 (SPX), Dow Jones (DJIA), and Nasdaq 100 (NDX) sliding further on June 13. Although there are many reasons to be worried about the economy, there are businesses that would fare better than others in a high-inflation or high interest rate environment. In this video, we take a look at a telecom stock that could perform well over the next couple of years while the economy continues to find its footing. The company is an industry leader, has been investing heavily in 5G, and has a track record of weathering economic storms.