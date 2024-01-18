Here’s Why Plug Power Stock (NASDAQ:PLUG) Dropped 14%

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock dropped over 14% in Wednesday’s after-hours of trading following the company’s announcement to raise capital by selling up to $1 billion in shares. The company that develops hydrogen fuel cell systems entered into a sales agreement with B. Riley Securities, under which it will sell shares from time to time.

Notably, supply challenges and a higher cash burn have raised concerns over the capital requirement for the company. Plug Power’s gross loss more than doubled to $285.5 million from $113.9 million in the first nine months of 2023. Further, its loss per share increased to $1.22 from $0.87.

Analysts‘ Opinions

On January 11, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril downgraded PLUG stock to Hold from Buy and cut the price target to $4.5 from $11, citing the need for new capital. Further, the analyst sees headwinds in the residential segment in 2024.

Earlier, Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco downgraded PLUG stock to Sell from Hold, citing liquidity challenges. Percoco reduced the price target to $3 from $3.50 on December 6. The analyst said that the persistently high-interest rates and escalating costs of renewable electricity are causing clean hydrogen economics to become more dependent on subsidies. This reliance on subsidies may lead to delays in projects and hinder the pace of adoption.

Is Plug Power a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street analysts remain sidelined on Plug Power stock owing to continued cash burn, higher interest rates, and the need for capital. The shares are down about 84% in one year.

Plug Power stock has a Hold consensus rating based on seven Buy, 15 Hold, and two Sell recommendations. As PLUG stock has lost substantial value over the past year, analysts’ average price target of $9.05 implies 230.9% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure